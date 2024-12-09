Actress Dies During Indigenous 'Spiritual Cleansing Ritual'

A Mexican actress died in a “spiritual cleansing ritual” after consuming frog venom at a retreat in Durango, Mexico, the New York Post reported.

The 33-year-old Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez died Dec. 1, after experiencing a severe reaction to the poisonous substance, according to Infobae, a Spanish news outlet.

Mapache Films, the company she worked for, announced the short film actress’s passing in a social media post.

“With deep regret, today we say goodbye to our colleague and friend Marcela Alcázar, also wishing a speedy resignation for her family and closest friends. RIP,” the Instagram post read, according to a Google translation.

Rodríguez attended the ritual as part of a “Healer Training Diploma,” infobae reported.

As part of the practice, she ingested Kambo, a drink containing South American frog poison.

Some witnesses said the substance was only placed on her skin, which was burned as part of the ritual, infobae reported.

The mixture is named after the poisonous secretions of the giant monkey frog, according to Healthline.

People do not need frog venom for spiritual cleansing. Confess your sins to God and ask for His forgiveness.

No frog venom is required. Actress, 33, dies after consuming frog venom at spiritual cleansing retreat in Mexico https://t.co/LILvw1Cl8Y — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) December 5, 2024

The ancient practice has been used by indigenous people for centuries to supposedly heal themselves, ward off bad luck and improve their hunting skills.

When the actress started vomiting and experiencing diarrhea, the retreat center initially denied her treatment, according to infobae.

A friend was forced to intervene and took Rodríguez to the Red Cross, where she died.

The man who allegedly refused to treat Rodríguez, who reports identified as Jonathan Fernando Durán, reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Durango is investigating Rodríguez’ death, as the search for the shaman running the retreat continues, the New York Post reported.







The Kambo ritual involves a shaman using a burning stick to create numerous small burns on the participant’s skin, which then begins to blister, according to Healthline.

The blistered skin is removed and the poisonous mixture is applied to the wounds.

Participants usually experience immediate side effects, such as vomiting.

But the wide-ranging symptoms — which sometimes result in death — can range in severity, lasting anywhere from five to 30 minutes, and in rare cases, several hours.

