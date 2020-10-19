Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Actress Doreen Montalvo Dead at Age 56: 'We Are Devastated'

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published October 19, 2020 at 9:14am
P Share Print

On Saturday, Broadway and television actress Doreen Montalvo died at the age of 56.

She was “surrounded by her husband Michael Mann and her family after a recent sudden ailment,” according to what her manager told E! News.

Montalvo was best known for her stage and television roles, including Broadway’s “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “In The Heights,” “Flash Dance The Musical” and “On Your Feet,” as well as the television shows “Elementary,” “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife” and “Madame Secretary.”

Her manager, Steve Maihack, confirmed her passing in a post on Instagram on Saturday. The image he posted revealed the actress had a short decline during which friends and family hoped she would pull through.

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

The exact cause of death has not been shared at the time of writing.

“We are devastated to hear she has left us today,” the text on the shared image reads. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her husband Mike Mann and their family during this time.”

“Love and light to all her friends, colleagues and fans … my heart aches for us all.”

In the caption, Maihack detailed fond memories of working with Montalvo, highlighting her ability to excel at anything she put her mind to.

“It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager,” Maihack posted on Saturday. “From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years.”

“Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater … belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling.”

“This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world – which she was a natural at.”

“Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket.”

RELATED: Singer Christopher Cross Has 'Come-to-Jesus' Moment After He Says COVID Left Him Temporarily Paralyzed

“Doreen didn’t just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her,” the actress’ manager said to E! News. “She infused love into every role she played in a varied and successful acting career. Her family is so appreciative to know her work will live on and be seen in the upcoming films of In The Heights and West Side Story, and for the outpouring of love from every corner of the business.”

Others who worked with her over the years have been expressing their grief as well. Jon M. Chu, who directed “In The Heights,” tweeted about the woman being a “force of love.”

“Doreen was a force of love that seeped into every inch of IN THE HEIGHTS,” he wrote. “When she sings to Nina in Breathe, or as the voice in ‘Siempre’ her imprint on the movie and the In The Heights family will live forever. Thank u Doreen. U are loved by so many.”

“It is monstrously unfair that we did not get more time with her,” lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda shared on Twitter. “More shows with her. More music with her. More life with her. When someone brings that much joy and love to everyone they meet, that much commitment to the craft they love … it’s unfair. And heartbreaking.”

Montalvo’s most recent venture before things started shutting down earlier this year was in “Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical” on Broadway. A tweet from the show’s account praised her talent and heart.

“The Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical family mourns the loss of Doreen Montalvo,” the Twitter account shared on Saturday evening. “Doreen’s immense talent was matched by her extraordinary kindness and remarkable generosity. Her light shown brightly onstage and off.”

“She was beloved by the entire company and by every person who was lucky enough to call her a colleague or friend. Our hearts are with her husband Mike and all of her family and friends.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Actress Doreen Montalvo Dead at Age 56: 'We Are Devastated'
Singer Christopher Cross Has 'Come-to-Jesus' Moment After He Says COVID Left Him Temporarily Paralyzed
Man Miraculously Survives After Being Trapped Under Tree Log for Four Days
Elderly Man Hailed as Hero After Saving Driver from Sinking Car
Homeless Person Reportedly Leaves Donation and Note at Historical Society Damaged by Riots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×