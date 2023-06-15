Share
Rep. Adam Schiff peaks at the "Just Majority" Burbank Press Conference in Los Angeles, California, on May 26.
Rep. Adam Schiff peaks at the "Just Majority" Burbank Press Conference in Los Angeles, California, on May 26. (Jerod Harris / Getty Images)

Adam Schiff Thankful to 20 House Republicans Who Bailed Him Out in Surprise Vote

 By Jack Davis  June 15, 2023 at 7:33am
Twenty Republicans rode to the rescue of Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California on Wednesday, sending off into limbo a resolution that called for Schiff to be censured and fired.

The resolution was brought by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

“It is the obligation of House Leadership to back up this motion for the American people and hold this feckless man accountable,” Luna said in a statement after introducing the resolution, according to the New York Post. The resolution called for a $16 million fine, amounting to half the cost of the Robert Mueller probe that found there was no evidence of the 2016 Trump campaign colluding with Russia.,

The text of House Resolution 437 noted that Schiff, from his position on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives “abused this trust by citing evidence of collusion that — as is clear from reports by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel Durham — does not exist.”

The resolution went down in flames on a 225-196-7 vote that tabled it.

Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the motion to table, according to the official roll call. (Because the vote was on tabling the resolution, votes against the motion were votes to support the resolution and censure Schiff.)

Republicans who voted to table the motion were: Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota; Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon; Juan Ciscomani of Arizona; Tom Cole of Oklahoma; Warren Davidson and Mike Turner of Ohio; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Kay Granger of Texas; Garret Graves of Louisiana; Thomas Kean Jr. of New Jersey; Kevin Kiley, Young Kim, Tom McClintock, Jay Obernolte and David Valadao of California; Mike Lawler and Mark Molinaro of New York; Thomas Massie of Kentucky; Mike Simpson of Idaho; and Steve Womack of Arkansas.

Five other Republicans also did not oppose tabling the resolution. Republican Reps. Neal Dunn of Florida, Tony Gonzales of Texas, and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina were recorded as not voting. Reps. Darrell Issa of California and George Santos of New York voted Present. All Democrats voting supporting tabling the measure.

Schiff said he was “frankly surprised” at the vote.

“And I think it showed a lot of courage for Republican members to stand up to the crazy MAGA folks,” he said, according to The Hill.

“I’m astounded by the vote frankly; it was basically almost one of 10 Republicans voted against this resolution,” Schiff said.

Luna said on Twitter that the vote will not stop her.

“So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation. See you next week Adam,” she posted.

Luna also sparred on Twitter with Massie.

“Adam Schiff acted unethically but if a resolution to fine him $16 million comes to the floor I will vote to table it. (vote against it) In fact, I’m still litigating a federal lawsuit against Pelosi over a salary reduction she imposed on me for my refusal to wear a mask,” he wrote.

“The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution. A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments.”


After Massie responded that the resolution did not say campaign funds could be used to pay the fine, Luna spoke her mind.

“It’s a suggested fine that can be paid with campaign funds, like any other fine levied by Ethics. Again, this is not the same case as your’s and Pelosi’s. @repthomasmassie @amykremer. Massie knows this, he sits on Rules Committee,” she wrote.

