African-Born Socialist Puts Hakeem Jeffries on Notice Immediately After Winning Democratic Primary

A far-left Democrat who won a Colorado congressional primary on Tuesday has made it clear she is no fan of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Melat Kiros, 29, a Ph.D. student who lost her job with a law firm after the Hamas raid on Israel by arguing that it was fine to criticize the Israeli government, appears likely to head to Congress representing Colorado’s 1st District.

Her victory comes after far-left Democrats won primaries in New York City.

Kiros defeated Diana DeGette, a 30-year veteran of Congress, according to Colorado Newsline.

Kiros had 49 percent of the Denver-centered district. DeGette had 44 percent.

Kiros had been working for the New York City law firm of Sidley Austin until she was fired for her support of anti-Israel protesters in an open letter rebuking law firms, including her own, for equating calls for eliminating Israel with anti-Semitism.

“By chilling future lawyers’ employment prospects for criticism of the Israeli government’s actions and its legitimacy, you are complicit in Israel’s weaponization of anti-Semitism against legitimate concerns for the right of self-determination and the livelihood of the Palestinian people,” she wrote to her firm and 100 others that signed a letter condemning anti-Semitism.

She then returned to Denver, where her family settled after it left Ethiopia when she was 11 months old, according to Colorado Newsline.

Kiros had the backing of a coven of far-left groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America and Justice Democrats.

The New York Post noted that in Colorado’s 1st District, winning the Democratic primary is the equivalent of winning the general election. Kiros made it clear she will go to Washington with an agenda.

“For decades, Democrats have failed to meaningfully deliver for working families,” Kiros said, according to Politico.

“We have to root out the corruption and get money out of our politics… It’s about political will — and that means we have to vote out any of the incumbents that are standing in our way by taking that kind of corporate PAC money,” she said.

Kiros said she is not a supporter of Jeffries.

“I’m not supporting anyone for leadership who takes corporate PAC money,” Kiros said.

“I’m dead serious about this issue. We have to start setting a standard now.”

Kiros won on the same night that far-left Democrat Manny Rutinel defeated the more moderate Shannon Bird in the 8th Congressional District Democratic primary. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican, currently holds the seat.

Republicans say the lurch to the left is an opportunity.

“The socialism train that started in New York City stormed through Colorado last night, and its newest passenger is radical far-left vegan activist Manny Rutinel,” National Republican Congressional Committee representative Zach Bannon said. “In November, Coloradans will reject his radical agenda.”

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