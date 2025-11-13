Ag. Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops SNAP Bomb: 500k People Are Getting Double Benefits and It Gets Worse

Secretary of Agriculture Booke Rollins made a shocking discovery when it comes to Americans receiving SNAP benefits.

Rollins appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” this week, where she pushed back on one of Democrats’ favorite shutdown talking points — that President Donald Trump and Republicans are letting millions of SNAP recipients starve by refusing to cave.

She told host Laura Ingraham in a clip that went viral on X that the claim doesn’t match reality.

Rollins also disclosed that not everyone on the program fits Democrats’ image of a needy American, and some are getting double benefits.

“What we have found is staggering,” she said.

“Half a million people getting benefits two times under the same name, five thousand dead people, 80 percent of the able bodied Americans which means they can work, they don’t have small children at home, they’re not taking care of an elderly parent, they can work and they choose not to work, of course because they’re getting significant benefits from the taxpayer,” Rollins said.

She went on to call SNAP, “one of the most corrupt, dysfunctional programs in American history,” vowing the Trump administration will be “cracking down, we now have a plan to fix it.”

INSANE: Sec. Brooke Rollins reveals 500,000 people are receiving SNAP benefits two times under the same name, and 5,000 dead people are still on the program. She says a massive announcement is coming next week on the plan to crack down on this scandal. “Half a million people… pic.twitter.com/pC4OXgxKOY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2025

This is a program Democrats wanted to fund via emergency funding, while President Donald Trump was for partial funding in light of the shutdown.

It is unfortunate for those SNAP recipients in need that they’ve been caught in a firestorm of misuse and abuse by their fellow Americans.

This is just basic corruption. People are getting double the amount they should be receiving.

Capable Americans are being lazy as they would rather use your tax dollars than work.

Democrats have the thinking capacity of toddlers, and their approach to SNAP proves it.

They think about the here and now without regard for the long-term repercussions of their actions.

We should fund SNAP fully and completely for everyone, regardless of the consequences in the future.

They are shocked when those consequences come around, unable to understand cause and effect.

Again, this is how children think, but that is why they have their parents to guide them and teach them.

We as a country must grow up, not just Democrats.

We must consider the ramifications of our decisions, clearly with SNAP, but also with every policy decision that sees us spend more.

