Airline Worker Dead After Being 'Ingested' Into Engine, But Nobody Is Sure How It Happened

An airline ground crew member was killed at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday in what is being referred to as an accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

According to Insider, the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, said that the worker had been “ingested into the engine.”

It’s a baffling tragedy.

According to the report by the NTSB, an American Airlines Embraer 170, a twin-engine passenger plane per Delta Airlines’ site, was parked at a gate and had its parking brake set. Reuters reported the plane to be an Embraer E175.

The worker was an employee of a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group, Piedmont Airlines.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.

— Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

As one might imagine, all parties involved appear to be horrified.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM, said according to a statement from the Montgomery Regional Airport.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

American Airlines said in a statement that it was “devastated by the accident” and that they “are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” according to Insider.

MGM has resumed normal operations as of 8:30 pm this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the AA/Piedmont Airlines/employee’s family and ground crew. The FAA investigation of Piedmonts tragic accident continues. https://t.co/ixbvUm2HZc — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

CBS News reported that the NTSB said it has opened an investigation into the tragic accident.

