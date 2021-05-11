Commentary
Alarming New Poll Shows Republicans Flocking to Biden

Cameron ArcandMay 11, 2021 at 9:57am
A recent poll is showing that more Republicans approve of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response than many may have thought.

The poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago asked 1,842 adults from April 29 to May 3 about several aspects of Biden’s presidency. The poll’s margin of error was +/-3.2 percentage points.

Seventy-one percent of those polled said they approved of Biden’s pandemic actions, with 96 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and a shocking 47 percent of Republicans taking the same stance.

The results of other questions fall mostly along party lines.

For example, only 23 percent of Republicans approve of Biden’s job as president, while the second-highest approval he garnered from Republicans was on the issue of health care at a slim 29 percent.

His worst numbers across all political affiliations came on the issue of immigration, where he had a 54 percent overall disapproval rate.

But why is the number so high among Republicans over the coronavirus?

First, it is important to contextualize that 79 percent of Republicans have disapproved of Biden’s economic policies, meaning that the pandemic and the economy were viewed as two distinct issues in this poll.

Further, the answer has to do with perception versus reality.

Do you approve of Biden's handling of the pandemic?

Many states and localities have eased restrictions, case counts are dropping nationwide and most Americans are now eligible to get a vaccine.

The narrative that most conservatives aren’t interested in any coronavirus precautions is likely false.

Speaking of narratives, the establishment media has framed Biden as much more responsible than his predecessor, even though his administration has arguably prolonged the fear related to the virus.

For example, Biden and others in his administration have continued to wear masks outdoors with other vaccinated individuals, flouting CDC guidance.

This figure is certainly alarming, but Republicans should be aware that there are a plethora of issues that will continue to hinder Biden’s popularity before the 2022 midterm elections.

As Biden sits at a 54 percent approval rating overall, it will take grunt work and a big-tent strategy for Republicans to make a dent in these numbers.

Conversation