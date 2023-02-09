Alec Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing after the handgun he pointed at a cinematographer on the set of his film “Rust” went off, resulting in her death.

The actor, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter last month, has insisted the revolver that killed Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 simply fired on its own.

But prosecutors in the case have the benefit of having the horrifying moment on-camera.

Also, according to statements released by the Santa Fe district attorney and provided to Entertainment Weekly, Baldwin’s public comments about the killing do not add up while his actions show pure negligence.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin told ABC News just weeks after he shot Hutchins in the New Mexico desert. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

According to those who have since charged Baldwin with Hutchins’ death, the actor displayed a complete and total disregard for basic firearms safety on the set of the movie.

That is in spite of the fact Baldwin is in his sixties and has been handling guns on the sets of his films for decades.

“On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin,” prosecutors said, according to EW.

“Baldwin, by act or omission or failure to act in his position as a producer, directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period.”

Baldwin also allegedly skipped a required gun safety course prior to filming on “Rust.” One such course he did attend was shortened from an hour to a mere 30 minutes.

According to the statement provided by the state, the actor did not bother to take it seriously.

“Baldwin was distracted and talking on his cell phone to his family” throughout the half-hour lesson.

Prosecutors signaled they have plenty of evidence to show Baldwin is guilty of the crime of involuntary manslaughter.

In addition to statements from witnesses and forensic evidence, the shooting occurred on a film set and was naturally caught on camera.

On the issue of Baldwin claiming some sort of spontaneous firearm discharge, video and pictures tell a different story, prosecutors said.

“The photos and videos clearly show Baldwin, multiple times, with his finger inside of the trigger guard and on the trigger, while manipulating the hammer and while drawing, pointing, and holstering the revolver,” prosecutors declared.

There is also the fact the FBI evaluated the gun used to kill Hutchins and determined it was not capable of being fired without deliberate action.

The bureau ruled after its own investigation the trigger “had to have been depressed/pressed.”

The fact that a live firearm ended up on the set of “Rust” is in and of itself a complete lapse in protocol. But anyone who is handling a gun has a responsibility to everyone around them to behave like an adult — including an actor.

Prosecutors say that have the evidence to prove Baldwin was so careless that his actions led to the death of a wife and mother whose budding film career could have taken her anywhere.

Baldwin, in spite of being a vile and hostile man, has starred in some fantastic action films throughout the decades.

According to the information provided by Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, Baldwin never bothered to take gun safety seriously throughout a four-decade film career and it proved fatal.

