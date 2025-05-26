Alert: AI Videos Use Prominent Pastor to Push Heretical Teachings

A suspicious YouTube channel appears to have created and published fake sermons from conservative evangelical pastor Voddie Baucham using artificial intelligence.

The channel, which is named “Voddie Baucham World,” was launched on March 28 and released over 100 videos since that time, according to a May 19 report from Christian commentary outlet Protestia.

At first glance, the account seems to be a curation of sermons and messages from Baucham, an American minister who until recently was working overseas as the dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

But many of the purported sermons directly contradict Baucham’s well-known Reformed Baptist and theologically conservative convictions.

One fake sermon entitled “What Does the Bible Actually Say About Women Preaching and Teaching” endorses the notion of female preachers.

But Baucham has repeatedly opposed women serving in the pastorate, a stance which aligns with biblical and historical doctrine recognizing church leadership as reserved by God for males alone.

Many of the videos have thumbnails that mimic Baucham’s likeness through artificial intelligence.

Those familiar with Baucham’s preaching may also recognize that the cadence of “Voddie Baucham World” sermons appears far more mechanical than his normal preaching voice.

While many users in the comments noticed the contradictions, some were duped into believing the messages were indeed from Baucham.

The channel has garnered nearly 2,000 subscribers as of May 22.

It claims to help viewers “discover the powerful, life-changing teachings of Dr. Voddie Baucham, one of the most influential voices in the Christian community today,” according to Protestia.

“Voddie Baucham World” also claims to “dive deep into biblical wisdom, cultural engagement, family values, and unapologetic truth.”

Protestia observed last month that another YouTube channel called “John MacArthur World” has also appeared on the platform, likewise imitating the longtime pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California.

The outlet wrote that the two channels were “almost certainly created by the same culprits.”

Baucham and MacArthur each have multiple decades of sermons which an artificial intelligence tool could learn and imitate, even to create content that directly contradicts the views of the original subjects.

The news of the fraudulent account comes months after Baucham announced that he would leave Zambia and serve as a faculty member at Founders Seminary, a new institution Baucham is launching alongside Tom Ascol, the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Florida.

“Tom Ascol and I have fought many battles together. He is one of my best friends and one of the wisest, most humble, and most godly pastors I know. I am honored to link arms with him,” Baucham announced in January.

