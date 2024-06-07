On a recent podcast, Pastor Voddie Baucham was asked about sexual sin — a topic he has written about at some length — and its effect on American culture.

His answer should be a wake-up call to Christians everywhere.

Appearing on “The Becket Cook Show” on May 30, Bauchum explained that the symbology of the “pride progress flag” — the six-stripe rainbow flag that adds black, brown, light blue, pink and white chevrons on the left side — actually has little to do with sexuality.

Cook, author of “A Change of Affection,” which details his testimony as a socially liberal, homosexual man who was changed by the gospel of Jesus Christ, introduced the topic of “sexual minorities,” and asked Bauchum about the origin of the term.

“In order to understand that,” Baucham said, “you gotta understand the flag.”

Baucham then made it clear that he wasn’t talking about the “rainbow” flag that most Americans are familiar with, but the “pride progress flag” described above.

He described the flag, focusing on the brown and black chevrons, which are “for brown and black people.”

“Why do you have a brown and a black chevron on the gay pride progress flag?” he asked. “Well, you have that because, ideologically, what holds this thing together is not sex at all.”

As an example, Baucham suggested that gay men and lesbians “historically” have not been allies, and have argued for a generation that homosexuality is biological.

Transgender activists, however, argue that biology means nothing — each individual can choose his own gender, regardless of his chromosomes.

“How do you get all these people together?” Baucham asked. “Well, you get them together when your position is a critical social justice position.

“This is neo-Marxism,” he explained. “This is oppressor / oppressed ideology. So, the oppressor is the white, male, heterosexual cisgendered, you know, able-bodied … Christian. Christianity is the ideology of the oppressor.”

That, Baucham said, makes anyone who deviates from biblical sexuality — people who used to be called “sinners” — minorities, if Christianity is considered the majority viewpoint.

You can watch the entire interview below (we’ve cued it up to the section discussed above).







It should come as no surprise that sinners — which all of us are — try to rename our sins to make them more palatable, as if God will somehow be unaware of our adultery if we call it “swinging.” Or “an affair.” Or “pornography addiction.”

God is not surprised. Nor is He amused.

He is, however, merciful and, as James tells us, mercy triumphs over judgment.

It did for James, and apparently did as well for Becket Cook. Mercy triumphs over judgment every day of my life. So it certainly can for you, my friend.

