Alert: Democrat Sen. Tina Smith Hospitalized, Condition Unknown

Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, was hospitalized after experiencing an undisclosed medical issue while at work in the U.S. Capitol.

Her staff announced the news Wednesday evening on her official X account.

“A Note from Senator Smith’s Staff: While at work at the Capitol today, Sen. Smith started to not feel well. She went to the Capitol physician who recommended she undergo more thorough examination at GW hospital,” the post said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, they are keeping her overnight for observation. She expects to be back at work very soon.”

Smith, 67, was appointed to the U.S. Senate in December 2017 by then-Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

She replaced former Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The announcement of her hospitalization came as the Senate remained in session into the night in what lawmakers dubbed a “vote-a-rama.”

According to CNN, lawmakers began debating a $9 billion rescission package Wednesday aimed at clawing back federal funding approved by Congress.

The effort could require Vice President J.D. Vance to cast a tie-breaking vote, depending on final support.

Late Tuesday, three Republicans — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — voted with Democrats against the package.

Murkowski, responding to pressure from President Donald Trump to support the bill, defended her decision.

“The president can say what he’s going to say, but that’s fine. I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” she told CNN.

If the bill passes the Senate with amendments, it must return to the House for final approval.

Smith’s hospitalization has raised questions about whether Democrats will have a full roster in the crucial vote.

CNN noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Senate Republicans early Wednesday to send the bill back to the lower chamber as quickly as possible.

Johnson asked the Senate to “please keep the product unamended, because we have a narrow margin and we got to pass it.”

