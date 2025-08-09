Share
Law enforcement officers secure the area near the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

Alert: Shooting at CDC, Gunman Now Dead

 By Ole Braatelien  August 9, 2025 at 2:10pm
A gunman died after killing a policeman and shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., the shooter reportedly opened fire from inside a CVS Pharmacy, which is across from the CDC’s main campus, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

The CDC immediately locked down, along with Emory University and Emory University Hospital, which were nearby.

The shooter took out some windows, and struck at least four CDC buildings, according to a statement from CDC Director Susan Monarez on the social media platform X.



“Officers moved quickly to attempt to find the shooter and to neutralize the threat to the community,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We later found the shooter on the second floor of the CVS. He had been struck by gunfire. We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the incident.

During the shootout, DeKalb policeman David Rose was struck and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No CDC employees or visitors reported injuries.

The shooter reportedly used a rifle, and police recovered three other firearms at the scene, according to the Associated Press.

Police are still investigating the shooter’s motive.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson said that Officer Rose was a father and a husband.

“Today is a very dark day in DeKalb County,” Cochran Johnson said, according to WAGA-TV. “There is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father. These are individuals who run toward danger when we have the ability to run away.”

CDC Director Monarez said that Monday would be a remote workday for the agency’s employees until a security assessment is completed, according to the AP.

