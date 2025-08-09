Alert: Shooting at CDC, Gunman Now Dead

A gunman died after killing a policeman and shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:50 p.m., the shooter reportedly opened fire from inside a CVS Pharmacy, which is across from the CDC’s main campus, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

The CDC immediately locked down, along with Emory University and Emory University Hospital, which were nearby.

The shooter took out some windows, and struck at least four CDC buildings, according to a statement from CDC Director Susan Monarez on the social media platform X.







“Officers moved quickly to attempt to find the shooter and to neutralize the threat to the community,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We later found the shooter on the second floor of the CVS. He had been struck by gunfire. We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the incident.

During the shootout, DeKalb policeman David Rose was struck and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No CDC employees or visitors reported injuries.

Rest in peace Police Officer David Rose of the DeKalb County Police Department, Georgia, who was shot and killed on 8/8/25 while responding to an active shooter. “The suspect was brandishing multiple guns, firing at the windows of the CDC building around 4:50 p.m. When law… pic.twitter.com/tN6W20l0eX — Angel L Maysonet (@bigricanman) August 9, 2025

The shooter reportedly used a rifle, and police recovered three other firearms at the scene, according to the Associated Press.

Police are still investigating the shooter’s motive.

We at @CDCgov are heartbroken by today’s attack on our Roybal Campus, which remains on lockdown as authorities investigate the shooting. A courageous local law enforcement officer gave his life, and another was injured, after a gunman opened fire on at least four CDC buildings.… — CDC Director Susan Monarez (@CDCMonarez) August 9, 2025

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson said that Officer Rose was a father and a husband.

“Today is a very dark day in DeKalb County,” Cochran Johnson said, according to WAGA-TV. “There is a wife without a husband. There are three children, one unborn, without a father. These are individuals who run toward danger when we have the ability to run away.”

CDC Director Monarez said that Monday would be a remote workday for the agency’s employees until a security assessment is completed, according to the AP.

