Explosive Diarrhea Victims Set to Collect Pain and Suffering Payments Starting at $20k Then Going Astronomically Higher

Victims of the wave of food poisoning which has caused explosive diarrhea in thousands across the United States beginning in June could be set for payouts of up to $1 million.

The news of the settlements comes as the cyclosporiasis outbreak claimed its first lives and major food vendors announced they were ceasing the import of lettuce from Mexico that has been potentially linked to the rash of cases.

According to a Tuesday report in the New York Post, attorneys involved in the initial settlements with Taylor Farms — which supplied the lettuce at Taco Bell, where many of the cases were traced to — would be receiving anywhere from $20,000 to $1 million on behalf of their clients.

The payouts would depend on how severe the cases were.

“These people didn’t ask to miss work and family events or get medical bills,” Ryan Osterholm, an attorney who represents roughly 400 confirmed cyclosporiasis victims, said.

One of the victims, a septuagenarian in renal failure and undergoing dialysis, “could die,” the attorney said.

According to CNN, the outbreak has claimed at least two lives, both individuals in Michigan.

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“Two deaths have been identified as part of the cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Michigan. According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. No additional information will be provided on these two cases,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

While the disease has now reached all 50 states, CNN reported that nine states had seen serious numbers of people affected by the current outbreak, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Michigan has been the hardest hit, with 1 out of every 1,000 residents reportedly having been sickened by the microscopic parasite over the past three months. Of the 11,234 cases in the state, 193 ended in hospitalization.

The current cyclosporiasis outbreak is the largest on record already.

Part of the issue in tracing the exact cause of the outbreak is the incubation period, although officials seem to have definitively linked it to Mexican-grown lettuce.

On July 17, Taylor Farms recalled all of its iceberg lettuce grown in Mexico.

“We’ve commissioned independent experts to conduct a top-to-bottom review of food safety processes and protocols in our central Mexico facility, where as of July 18, 2026 we have temporarily suspended production of all products,” the company said last week.

“We continue to work with health authorities, customers, and independent farming partners to address this issue.”

Then, on Tuesday, Reuters reported that the largest U.S. food distributor, Sysco, had ceased buying all iceberg lettuce from Mexico.

“We’re not buying iceberg lettuce from them, and we’re not buying it from Mexico,” CEO Kevin Hourican said in an ​interview.

“To the degree that we can further diversify our procurement, that is something we’re actively working on.”

“Taylor Farms is the largest producer — they’re the biggest — and if we’re not able to buy from them, we can easily go elsewhere,” he added.

“Replacing the amount we buy elsewhere is the challenge, and ⁠it’s ​something that we’re working on.”

The outbreak has also reduced demand for lettuce across the board, and retailers and restaurants were also shying away from other produce that was grown in central Mexico, where the outbreak was traced.

However, Taylor Farms will likely be hardest hit — although payouts won’t be seen by those affected for six months to a year, Osterholm told the New York Post.

“We are still trying to get information to [Taylor Farms], including medical records,” he said. “There is no way that we can be talking dollar and cents yet.”

“A lot of people are just getting diagnosed now after being sick for several weeks.”

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