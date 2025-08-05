Share
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, seen in an April 2024 photo, said Monday that it is "imperative" that rogue Democratic lawmakers "be swiftly arrested, punished, and face the full force of the law for turning their backs on the people of Texas."
Alert: Texas AG Backs Order to Arrest Rogue Dem Lawmakers

 By Randy DeSoto  August 4, 2025 at 5:49pm
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fully supported a Texas House of Representatives’ resolution passed Monday to arrest the absent Democratic lawmakers.

Texas House Republicans passed the resolution after Democratic lawmakers fled the state to prevent a congressional redistricting vote from going forward.

At least 100 of the 150 members of the Texas House must be present for a quorum so business can be conducted.

Some of the Democrats went to the blue states of Illinois and New York to keep the redistricting vote from happening.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the Lone Star State’s 38 congressional seats, and if the change goes through, it could be 30 of the 38, according to Fox News.

Paxton issued a statement Monday regarding the Texas House Democrats, saying, “I am prepared to do everything in my power to hold them accountable because these liberal lawmakers are not above the law. It’s imperative that they be swiftly arrested, punished, and face the full force of the law for turning their backs on the people of Texas.”

Paxton referenced a Texas Supreme Court decision from 2021, when Democrats fled the state to prevent a quorum on legislation involving election law in the state.

Should these rogue Texas Democrats be put behind bars?

The Court held, “After examining the text and history of article III, section 10, together with the relevant judicial precedent, we conclude that the disputed provision means just what it says. The Texas Constitution empowers the House to ‘compel the attendance of absent members’ and authorizes the House to do so ‘in such manner and under such penalties as [the] House may provide.’”

Paxton told Newsmax Monday that his office is prepared to take legal action in court against each individual member to force their return to Texas. Further, the next step could be to remove the legislators from office for failure to perform their job.

“I’m very confident we’re going to get this done, and we’re going to get a win,” Paxton said regarding passing the congressional redistricting plan.

During a Fox News interview Monday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott could not help but note the irony of the lawmakers fleeing to the blue states they did.

“New York and Illinois are two hallmark states that have already done redistricting to eliminate Republicans,” he said.

“I believe they have forfeited their seats in the state legislature because they are not doing the job they were elected to do,” the governor added.

New York Democrats pushed through a new congressional map last year after Republicans picked up several seats in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the New York Post.

The Republican delegation in the last Congress was 11, but in the current one it dropped to seven.

This is one of the reasons that the GOP holds such a narrow majority overall, at 219 to 212, despite Trump performing so well at the top of the ticket and many other downballot races swinging in the Republicans’ favor.

