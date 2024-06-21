The worst place to commit a crime is next to a police station. The second worst place is next to a martial arts gym.

KHOU-TV reported that a family of Tae Kwon Do instructors stopped a 19-year-old Alex Robinson — who was later charged with attempted sexual assault — when they heard him struggling with a woman next door to their facility on Tuesday.

When the An family — instructors at Yong-In Tae Kwon Do — came back from lunch on Tuesday around 4 p.m., they heard cries for help from next door at Cricket Wireless.

When they went to investigate, they said they found Robinson on the floor, pinning down a woman. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters the man was attempting to sexually assault the victim.

Grandmaster Han An and his son Simon took down Robinson. While Christian An helped his brother and father, Hannah An and her mother, Hong An, took the woman next door to their facility.

Hannah later said they were “making sure that she’s OK because she needed that, after that experience.”

The Houston Chronicle reported Grandmaster An held Robinson, for 10 minutes before police arrived on the scene. Simon An told reporters Robinson “was clawing and biting my dad.”

Should women prioritize getting trained and carrying firearms for self-defense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Robinson seemed to pick the worst time and place for his alleged crime as the Yong-In Tae Kwon Do website states Grandmaster An is an 8th-dan black belt while the rest of the family are 4th-dan black belts.

Sheriff Gonzalez posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, commending the family for their actions.

TO THE RESCUE: A group of good samaritans rushed to safe the day. @HCSO_D4Patrol deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 6800 block of Fry Road. Upon arrival, instructors from the Yong-In Tae Kwon Do dojo had a male pinned to the ground. During the course of their

1/4 pic.twitter.com/R3AlnoqpCl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 19, 2024

While many are calling the family heroes, Hannah An remained humble in the moment. “I thank everybody who’s calling us that, but still, I think anybody can do it.”

Grandmaster An said, “I’m very proud of my family,” before expressing that he was just thankful to be where he was needed in the moment.

Obviously, when the police aren’t present, we would all like a group of black belts to have our backs.

While this woman was saved by God from an alleged attacker in sending this family to her aid, the world is a dangerous place and none of us should be defenseless. Hoping for the best is not a plan — it is ignorance.

We can’t all be black belts, but we can be responsible gun owners who can protect ourselves, should it ever be necessary.

For every one story of a group like the An family helping an alleged victim, there are 10 where the crime is committed to its devasting conclusion. Nobody came to help those people.

The victims could not defend themselves and the result was tragedy.

While we love feel-good stories about inspiring actions, they remind us that the world isn’t always a safe place.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.