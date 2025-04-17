No, George Clooney: You Don't Get to Retcon Joe Biden's Legacy to Make Yourself Look Better

George Clooney finally did the right thing — but only once it was clear it would cost him nothing to do so.

The “Ocean’s 11” star and leftist political hack congratulated himself for that time when he admitted that the age-addled President Joe Biden was unfit for a second term.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper released Wednesday, Clooney claimed with all of the faux humility he could muster that it was his “civic duty” to come clean about Biden’s decline.

Of course, that revelation Clooney made in a New York Times opinion piece came less than two weeks after the disastrous June 27 debate that made it obvious to everyone that Biden’s re-election bid was over.

Still, Tapper dutifully set the stage for Clooney to crow about his heroism by using the actor’s description of Edward R. Murrow‘s courage in broadcasting from war zones during World War II as a jumping-off point.

(That praise for the newsman was also self-serving as Clooney stars in a Broadway play “Good Night, and Good Luck” about the famed broadcaster, which incidentally might explain the awful dye job that’s ruined the actor’s signature salt-and-pepper look.)

“Well, I don’t know if it was brave. It was a civic duty,” Clooney told Tapper.

“Because I found that people on my side of the street — you know, I’m a Democrat. I was a Democrat in Kentucky, so I get it,” Clooney added for an aw-shucks effect. “When I saw people on my side of the street not telling the truth, I thought it was time.”

“Are people still mad at you for that?” Tapper asked.

“Some people, sure,” Clooney said.

“It’s OK. The idea of freedom of speech, the specific idea of it is, you can’t demand freedom of speech and then say, ‘But don’t say bad things about me,'” Clooney went on.

“That’s the deal. You have to take a stand if you believe in it,” the actor added.

“Take a stance, stand for it, and then deal with the consequences. That’s the rules,” Clooney said.

It’s clear that Clooney fancies himself as a straight-shooter unafraid of the consequences for such bravery in saying the truth about Biden, and Tapper certainly treated him as such.

In reality, Clooney was another leftist clinging to the rotting corpse of Biden’s campaign in the hopes of keeping Donald Trump out of the White House.

Like many others, Clooney likely thought that a quick swap out with then-Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Democrats’ best hope for salvaging the 2024 presidential election.

That’s the only explanation for why they ignored the times Biden fell down, got lost, became confused, or perhaps experienced fecal incontinence until the eleventh hour.

Clooney was in good company with this denial, including Tapper, who only recently published his own retcon book about the “cover-up” of Biden’s deterioration, which was really the worst-kept secret in Washington, D.C.

These people are trying to save face after lying to the American people and telling them not to believe their eyes and ears.

It cost the Democrats and their media accomplices dearly for the scam they tried to pull on the American people.

Nobody likes a liar, but it’s far worse to brag about one’s courage after telling the truth when finally backed into a corner.

They could have used Clooney’s incisively honest opinion piece before they squandered their credibility with the American people and obliterated their chances of retaining the White House and Congress.

Instead, they lied, obfuscated, and schemed their way into an embarrassing loss to the very man they were so obsessed with defeating.

Thankfully, all of the revisionist history in the world won’t change the fact that Clooney and his ilk brought us four more glorious years with President Donald Trump in the White House.

