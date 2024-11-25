Alleged Teen Gang Member Shot by Cops Is Son of High-Ranking Police Official

A 19-year-old alleged gang member shot by New York City police on Friday is a son of a suburban police official, according to a new report.

Chase Lackard, who police say is a member of the “Slutty Gang,” is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard, according to the New York Post, citing sources it did not name.

Jennifer Lackard has held the office in the Westchester County community since 2020.

Lackard also graduated from the NYPD’s Citizen Police Academy

At the time of Friday’s incident, her son had four prior arrests, including one in August for carrying a loaded gun, according to the Post.

Friday’s shooting incident unfolded at about 3:10 p.m. after police were summoned in response to a complaint of a dispute that involved a gun, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, according to the Daily News.

Chell said that as an unmarked police car arrived in the parking lot where the dispute was taking place, the suspect pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at officers.

Police then fired on the suspect, wounding him in the leg.

Chell said that police were not injured because the suspect never fired his 9 mm gun.

Should there be a broader investigation into this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A loaded Glock pistol and a knife were recovered, police said.

The second individual involved in the dispute fled the scene.

The News reported that Chase Lackard was free on supervised release after being arraigned in September on an August gun possession charge.

“In this case, the perp was arrested and indicted from a gun arrest from September 2024 and he’s walking around the streets of the Bronx today,” Chell said.

“Our criminal justice system needs to be fixed,” he added.

An alleged gang member who was shot by police in the Bronx yesterday is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official. Chase Lackard, a reputed member of the “Slutty Gang,” was wounded in Clason Point shortly after 3 p.m. Friday when cops responded to a dispute on… pic.twitter.com/krluC7p8BY — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) November 23, 2024

The Post report said that in January 2023, Lackard was shot on a bus after fighting with three youths.

Chase Lackard allegedly flashed gang signs at the boys, and was accused of trying to drag one of them off the bus. Lackard was then wounded in the chest after two shots were fired.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.