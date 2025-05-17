Share
News
President Donald J. Trump, seen in a Thursday photo in Qatar, scored another win back home in the U.S. with the release of some surprising Producer Price Index figures.
President Donald J. Trump, seen in a Thursday photo in Qatar, scored another win back home in the U.S. with the release of some surprising Producer Price Index figures. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

More Winning: Producer Price Drop Shatters All-Time Record, Defies 'Experts' Who Predicted Price Rise

 By Randy DeSoto  May 16, 2025 at 5:25pm
The Producer Price Index fell unexpectedly last month, defying economists’ expectations that President Donald Trump’s tariff policy would increase costs.

The PPI is a measure of the average change in prices for U.S. producers of goods and services, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that, based on a poll of economists it conducted, they expected the overall index to rise by 0.3 percent in April.

But prices dropped by a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent during the month instead.

That change marked “the largest decline since the index began in December 2009. Over two-thirds of the broad-based decrease can be traced to margins for final demand trade services, which dropped 1.6 percent,” the BLS said.

In the previous 12 months through April — covering primarily President Joe Biden’s administration — the overall PPI increased by 2.4 percent, the Journal noted.

The decline in the PPI came on the heels of the BLS reporting earlier this week that the Consumer Price Index rose just 0.2 percent, after falling 0.1 percent in March.

Over the past year, the CPI increased by 2.3 percent.

Who deserves more credit for the improving U.S. economy - Trump or Biden?

CNBC reported the current annual rate is the lowest since February of 2021, prior to the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by the Democratic Congress, which Biden signed into law.

Inflation rapidly shot up afterward, spiking in June 2022 at 9.1 percent.

Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s tariffs “one of the most disastrous and poorly thought-out policies” of the new administration. He further predicted they would cost American families on average $5,000 per year.

However, Axios headlined, “Hard data suggests tariff-driven inflation and recession fears may be overblown.”

“New data out Thursday showed steady retail sales and a surprising drop in wholesale prices in April,” the outlet said.

It offered the caveat that Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it will have to raise prices over time if the new tariffs continue.

Trump paused his reciprocal tariffs on April 10 for 90 days, but kept in place a universal 10 percent rate, except for China, while his administration conducts trade negotiations.

On Monday, the White House announced a deal with China that also paused reciprocal tariffs in favor of a 10 percent rate for 90 days during trade talks.

Trump has also kept a 20 percent fentanyl-related tariff in place from earlier in the year, seeking to pressure Beijing to crack down on its exports to the U.S.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




