Former President Ronald Reagan, left, is sworn in as president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 1981. President Donald Trump, right, is sworn in as president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Former President Ronald Reagan, left, is sworn in as president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 1981. President Donald Trump, right, is sworn in as president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (AFP / Getty Images ; Saul Loeb - Pool / Getty Images)

Amazing Parallels Between Reagan and Trump Keep Growing, There Are At Least 5 Now

 By Randy DeSoto  January 20, 2025 at 3:11pm
Anyone with knowledge of the Ronald Reagan presidency cannot help but notice some of the amazing parallels between his time in office and Donald Trump’s now.

There was one obvious one on Monday when Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term in the Capitol Rotunda, rather than outside the building due to severe cold weather.

The same was true in 1985 when Reagan’s second term inaugural ceremony was moved into the Rotunda.

As Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany noted Friday, both men also survived an assassination attempt against them, actually being hit by a bullet intended to take their lives.

Further, as was true with Reagan, hostages being held in the Middle East were released just hours before Trump took office after spending 471 days in captivity.

A total of 33 are expected to be released over the next six weeks in a deal the incoming Trump administration helped negotiate after many months of unfruitful efforts by the Biden administration, NPR reported.

Similarly, more than 50 American hostages were released on Jan. 20, 1981, the day Reagan was sworn in as president, after 444 days as prisoners of the Iranians. The release came following months of failed negotiations by incumbent Jimmy Carter’s administration.

Carter, a Democrat, would serve only one term, due to inflation domestically and chaos abroad. In addition to the Iranian hostage crisis, the Soviet Union (now Russia) invaded Afghanistan in December 1979.

Biden, like Carter, only served one term, in part, because of inflation, chaos in the Middle East, and Russia invading Ukraine. His approval ratings went underwater and never recovered following his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Biden has been compared to Carter, who also left office with historically low approval ratings. Carter’s was 34 percent in December 1979, and Biden’s was 39 percent last month, according to Gallup.

Ironically, Carter, the 39th president, died just last month at 100 years old during the transition period from Biden to Trump.

Trump defeated Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, to secure his second term. Reagan beat Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, to win his re-election.

Incidentally, if Notre Dame should win the national championship Monday it will be the first time they have taken home the national title since 1988 during Reagan’s second term. Their coach then was Lou Holtz, who happens to be a big-time Trump supporter.

There’s an old saying, “History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes,” kind of like Ronald and Donald.

The observation certainly appears to be playing out in our time.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Amazing Parallels Between Reagan and Trump Keep Growing, There Are At Least 5 Now
Conversation