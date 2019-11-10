Amazon Pulls Sickening 'Daddy's Little Sl**' Shirt for Children, But Only After Outcries

A shirt that drew outcries for potentially promoting pedophilia has been pulled by the retail giant Amazon after being on sale for the past five months.

The shirt — sold for children — bore the words “Daddy’s Little Sl–.”

Although no longer listed for sale by the seller Onlybabycare, the shirt’s product description claimed it was “suitable” for occasions that included “playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day,” according to The Independent.

The shirt was available to American consumers, but not those in Britain.

The shirt had originally sold for $36 when it was first offered in June, but at the time of its removal was on sale for $18.

The product’s description said it could be worn by “little girls or boys,” The Independent reported.

The shirt came to the attention of journalist Yashar Ali, who shared his disgust via Twitter.

“Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Sl–” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon,” he tweeted, along with an image of the shirt, which was modeled by a girl. (Note: The word is obviously offensive.)

1. Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Slut” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon https://t.co/KXi2e6lwNu pic.twitter.com/uuUtQ3DRC5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

Barely 12 hours after his initial tweet, Ali reported to his Twitter follows that the shirt had been taken down.

Once Twitter users became aware of the children’s shirt, they denounced it.

I cannot believe anyone would create such a disgusting piece of filth for a child nor can I believe @amazon allowed this filth to be sold thru them. And who would buy such disgusting items for their children!? — Mindy R (@walksfarforever) November 9, 2019

WTF @amazon?!? This is practically endorsing incest and pedophilia! Ban this product and anything remotely resembling it!This is disgusting! — ⛔☠ ‘Ron-g Turn’ Jackson ☠⛔ (@R_A_R_J_Jr) November 8, 2019

Can we send CPS round to check on the parents who bought them?? — Tamsin Shaw (@ProfessorShaw) November 8, 2019

what in the fresh hell is this? take me off this planet. willing to carpool. — Isidora Goreshter (@IsidoraGore) November 8, 2019

The Western Journal reached out to Amazon for comment on Sunday.

Last week, the company issued a statement about the item to Fox News.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the statement said.

“The product in question is no longer available.”

However, those interested in a shirt with the same message still had options on Amazon.

That shirt, however, was marketed as a novelty item for women, girls or men who wanted to plunk down $17.99 for it.

