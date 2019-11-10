SECTIONS
Amazon Pulls Sickening 'Daddy's Little Sl**' Shirt for Children, But Only After Outcries

By Jack Davis
Published November 10, 2019 at 10:10am
A shirt that drew outcries for potentially promoting pedophilia has been pulled by the retail giant Amazon after being on sale for the past five months.

The shirt — sold for children — bore the words “Daddy’s Little Sl–.”

Although no longer listed for sale by the seller Onlybabycare, the shirt’s product description claimed it was “suitable” for occasions that included “playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day,” according to The Independent.

The shirt was available to American consumers, but not those in Britain.

The shirt had originally sold for $36 when it was first offered in June, but at the time of its removal was on sale for $18.

The product’s description said it could be worn by “little girls or boys,” The Independent reported.

The shirt came to the attention of journalist Yashar Ali, who shared his disgust via Twitter.

“Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Sl–” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon,” he tweeted, along with an image of the shirt, which was modeled by a girl. (Note: The word is obviously offensive.)

Barely 12 hours after his initial tweet, Ali reported to his Twitter follows that the shirt had been taken down.

Once Twitter users became aware of the children’s shirt, they denounced it.

The Western Journal reached out to Amazon for comment on Sunday.

Last week, the company issued a statement about the item to Fox News.

Should Amazon have standards in place to stop items like this from going on sale?

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” the statement said.

“The product in question is no longer available.”

However, those interested in a shirt with the same message still had options on Amazon.

That shirt, however, was marketed as a novelty item for women, girls or men who wanted to plunk down $17.99 for it.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







