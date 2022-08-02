Amber Heard Quietly Sells Home After Order to Pay Johnny Depp $8.3M

After the court ordered her to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp millions of dollars in damages for defamation, actress Amber Heard is selling her seluded Yucca Valley home for $1.05 million.

The home was bought in 2019 through an anonymous trust that reportedly had ties to Heard and went for just $570,000 at the time, according to TMZ.

The home had been rumored to be Heard’s, but that wasn’t confirmed until TMZ got a hold of the new owner, who told them that he had indeed been dealing with “Amber’s people” on the sale.

The home is more than 2,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It is just about 10 miles west of Joshua Tree National Park, Unilad reported.

Since the end of the dramatic defamation trial between Heard and Depp, there has been speculation about Heard’s financial situation as she now owes her ex-husband millions.

“Of course, things are supposedly tight for her … especially with this $8.3M judgment to benefit Johnny looming, even though she’s trying to appeal it, officially. Her attorneys said she can’t afford to pay it … but, frankly, her financial sitch is ill-defined these days,” TMZ reported.

Last month, the trial between the celebrity couple ended with the jury unanimously finding that Heard did not substantiate her allegations against Depp and that she made false claims of abuse in her 2018 Washington Post Op-Ed, NBC News reported.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury also found, though, that Depp, through his attorney, defamed Heard on one count. So Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but nothing in punitive damages.

Overall, Heard owed Depp about $10.35 million, Insider reported. Many have rounded that down to $8.3 million, since Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

In June, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told NBC “Today” host Savannah Guthrie that her client couldn’t afford to pay Depp.

Heard also appealed the decision in July, Variety reported.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” Heard’s spokesperson said. “We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Meanwhile, Depp’s legal team is also chasing after an appeal as they dispute the $2 million he was ordered to pay Heard.

Depp’s team filed an appeal on July 22, just one day after Heard filed her appeal, The Guardian reported.

Now, however, it seems Depp and his team are chasing an appeal themselves, disputing the $2 million he was ordered to pay Heard.

“Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the court of appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this circuit court entered on June 24, 2022,” documents state.

