Johnny Depp Debuts His New Project, Makes $3.6 Million in Hours

Johnny Depp is making a splash in the art world and making millions off his work.

After releasing 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London, the actor earned over $3.6 million, the BBC reported.

Depp’s work sold out “within hours” of being made available for sale on Thursday, according to the outlet.

A complete portfolio of the prints went for about $18,000.

Depp’s collection is titled “Friends and Heroes” and is made up of portraits of actor Al Pacino, guitarist Keith Richards, singer Bob Dylan and actress Elizabeth Taylor.



The gallery website described the subjects as “people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

Art is nothing new for Depp.

Several years ago he displayed his skills when he gifted Ellen DeGeneres with a painting of an elephant during an interview on her show.

Johnny Depp gave a painting of an elephant as gift to Ellen DeGeneres at @TheEllenShow 😁🐘 pic.twitter.com/8UWLusOqQT — MadDepphead (@maddepphead) May 18, 2017

But this sale is the first time he has sold his work.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” Depp said in a statement featured on the gallery’s website.

“For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity,” the gallery added.

Depp’s artistic success comes after a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The highly publicized trial in Fairfax, Virginia, ended last month. Jurors found both Depp and Heard liable for defaming each other, but awarded Depp more in damages.

This month, the actor also dabbled in the world of digital art with a series of non-fungible tokens called “Never Fear Truth.” The sale of the NFTs raised about $800,000 for charity.

