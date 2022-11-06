America First, Florida HS Football Team Obliterates Canadian Team - Game Called at Halftime

A lopsided high school football game between a Florida school and one from Canada was stopped at halftime Friday night with IMG Academy leading West Toronto Prep 96-0.

The win upped IMG’s season to 7-1, while West Toronto Prep sunk to 0-5, according to Fox News.

IMG, which is based in Bradenton, Florida, is currently ranked 10th in the country by MaxPreps.

A lot of our 🇺🇸 Friends and Coaches have reached out regarding the IMG vs. West Toronto Prep game. Let’s be very clear, they do not represent HS or Prep 🏈 in this country. They’re not even a REAL school. This was a huge misrepresentation of the football programs in this country. — GameReady ELITE (@GRELITE7on7) November 5, 2022

IMG scored 57 points in the game’s first quarter, with the defense and special teams doing a lot of the work.

The scores included a blocked punt that became a touchdown, two defensive touchdowns and one safety.

IMG’s program has several alumni in the NFL, including Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The events that unfolded during West Toronto Prep @ IMG Academy last night is in no way an accurate representation of Canadian Athletes as a whole. There is plenty of Canadian high schools who can compete down south that are respectable. — James Donald (@JamesDonald_73) November 5, 2022

The Columbus Dispatch noted that the game showcased what could be future Ohio State talent.

Two of IMG’s nine touchdowns came from future Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Two touchdowns came from running back Donovan Johnson, who already has an offer from Ohio State. One came from running back Jerrick Gibson, who also has an offer from Ohio State.

IMG had defeated Bishop Sycamore in Ohio 58-0 in a 2021 game.

Here is every scoring play from IMG Academy’s 96-0 win over West Toronto Prep (game called at halftime) pic.twitter.com/o13GdASGjk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 5, 2022

Earlier this year, as the Canadian team was traveling from loss to loss, Sports Illustrated noted comments made by coach and program co-founder O’Neil Wilson to Penn Live.

Sports Illustrated noted that the Canadian team had been out-scored 195–6 even before its Florida game.

“Being an immersive program, though, it’s about getting them the true experience of being a true student-athlete and being on the road, staying in a hotel, and still getting the grades,” he said.

“Our guys are tested and it’s about mentorship for our coaches. We’re here to prepare them for university,” he said.

