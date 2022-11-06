Parler Share
(Willard / Getty Images)

America First, Florida HS Football Team Obliterates Canadian Team - Game Called at Halftime

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2022 at 11:38am
A lopsided high school football game between a Florida school and one from Canada was stopped at halftime Friday night with IMG Academy leading West Toronto Prep 96-0.

The win upped IMG’s season to 7-1, while West Toronto Prep sunk to 0-5,  according to Fox News.

IMG, which is based in Bradenton, Florida, is currently ranked 10th in the country by MaxPreps.

IMG scored 57 points in the game’s first quarter, with the defense and special teams doing a lot of the work.

The scores included a blocked punt that became a touchdown, two defensive touchdowns and one safety.

IMG’s program has several alumni in the NFL, including Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The Columbus Dispatch noted that the game showcased what could be future Ohio State talent.

Two of IMG’s nine touchdowns came from future Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Two touchdowns came from running back Donovan Johnson, who already has an offer from Ohio State. One came from running back Jerrick Gibson, who also has an offer from Ohio State.

IMG had defeated Bishop Sycamore in Ohio 58-0 in a 2021 game.

Earlier this year, as the Canadian team was traveling from loss to loss, Sports Illustrated noted comments made by coach and program co-founder O’Neil Wilson to Penn Live.

Sports Illustrated noted that the Canadian team had been out-scored 195–6 even before its Florida game.

“Being an immersive program, though, it’s about getting them the true experience of being a true student-athlete and being on the road, staying in a hotel, and still getting the grades,” he said.

“Our guys are tested and it’s about mentorship for our coaches. We’re here to prepare them for university,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
jackwritings1@gmail.com
Conversation