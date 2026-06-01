Share
News
Former First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on May 5, 2026.
Former First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on May 5, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Former Biden Staffers Turn on Jill Over New Book: 'It's Just So Selfish'

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2026 at 6:42am
Share

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s revisionist memoir, which seems to gloss over the scars the Biden era left on the Democratic Party and America itself, is getting flak from former Biden staffers and supporters.

The book, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” paints the former first lady as having serious doubts about her husband’s health after the disastrous June 2024 debate that was the turning point in his efforts to seek a second term.

However, staffers and the public were told former President Joe Biden was in top form.

John Morgan, a Florida attorney who raised funds for Biden’s 2024 campaign, called the book “unhelpful,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Ripping open a healing scab is never helpful,” he said.

“In my opinion, she was the main problem. She loved the life and didn’t want it to end.”

“If you like fiction it’s good,” Morgan said of the book, adding that Jill Biden’s claim that her husband never acted the way he did during the debate since that night “defies the smell test.”

Was Biden the worst president of the last 100 years?

“His keys should have been taken long before that night,” Morgan said.

Several aides to the former president are irked about Jill Biden’s attempt to rewrite the narrative, according to Axios.

“I just wish they would give some more time and space and let people move on. It all feels so disingenuous,” one former Biden official said.

“The throughline between her book and [Kamala] Harris’ is that they blame everyone but themselves for the loss,” another official said.

A former Biden campaign aide was also critical of the book.

Related:
Jill Biden Feared Joe Biden Was Having Stroke During Disastrous 2024 Debate

“It’s just so selfish. The Bidens preached selflessness and service above all — and every decision they’ve made since he decided to run for reelection has been about themselves. It’s also ironic — the only people undermining President Biden’s legacy are the people closest to him.”

Some Democrats would like the Bidens and the past to fade away, Politico noted.

“Nobody wants to relitigate the worst debate performance since the Greek Republic. Why are we talking about this? Why are we talking about Hunter Biden? Why is Hunter Biden talking about Hunter Biden?” Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist, said.

“Your time has passed, move on… The Republicans and all their super PACs are going to outspend us three-to-one, four-to-one — that’s what we need to be focused on,” he said.

“I think that they need to sell books, and I think that Dr. Biden wants her story out there,” Meghan Hays, a former special assistant to Joe Biden, said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Former Biden Staffers Turn on Jill Over New Book: 'It's Just So Selfish'
Trump Blames Democrats and 'Various Unpatriotic Republicans' for Interfering with Iran Deal
US Launches New Round of Strikes in Response to 'Aggressive Iranian Actions'
Minnesota Law Enforcement Travels to Texas to Arrest ICE Agent
Purple Heart Vet Graham Platner Wished Death On Excoriates Him in Op-Ed: 'Tim Walz on Steroids'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation