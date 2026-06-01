Former Biden Staffers Turn on Jill Over New Book: 'It's Just So Selfish'

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s revisionist memoir, which seems to gloss over the scars the Biden era left on the Democratic Party and America itself, is getting flak from former Biden staffers and supporters.

The book, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir,” paints the former first lady as having serious doubts about her husband’s health after the disastrous June 2024 debate that was the turning point in his efforts to seek a second term.

However, staffers and the public were told former President Joe Biden was in top form.

John Morgan, a Florida attorney who raised funds for Biden’s 2024 campaign, called the book “unhelpful,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Ripping open a healing scab is never helpful,” he said.

“In my opinion, she was the main problem. She loved the life and didn’t want it to end.”

“If you like fiction it’s good,” Morgan said of the book, adding that Jill Biden’s claim that her husband never acted the way he did during the debate since that night “defies the smell test.”

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“His keys should have been taken long before that night,” Morgan said.

Several aides to the former president are irked about Jill Biden’s attempt to rewrite the narrative, according to Axios.

“I just wish they would give some more time and space and let people move on. It all feels so disingenuous,” one former Biden official said.

“The throughline between her book and [Kamala] Harris’ is that they blame everyone but themselves for the loss,” another official said.

A former Biden campaign aide was also critical of the book.

“It’s just so selfish. The Bidens preached selflessness and service above all — and every decision they’ve made since he decided to run for reelection has been about themselves. It’s also ironic — the only people undermining President Biden’s legacy are the people closest to him.”

Some Democrats would like the Bidens and the past to fade away, Politico noted.

“Nobody wants to relitigate the worst debate performance since the Greek Republic. Why are we talking about this? Why are we talking about Hunter Biden? Why is Hunter Biden talking about Hunter Biden?” Pete Giangreco, a Democratic strategist, said.

“Your time has passed, move on… The Republicans and all their super PACs are going to outspend us three-to-one, four-to-one — that’s what we need to be focused on,” he said.

“I think that they need to sell books, and I think that Dr. Biden wants her story out there,” Meghan Hays, a former special assistant to Joe Biden, said.

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