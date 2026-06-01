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People hold a flag with Iran's late and new supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during Eid al-Adha at the entrance of Jamkaran Mosque on May 26, 2026, in Qom, Iran.
People hold a flag with Iran's late and new supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during Eid al-Adha at the entrance of Jamkaran Mosque on May 26, 2026, in Qom, Iran. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

US Launches New Round of Strikes in Response to 'Aggressive Iranian Actions'

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2026 at 6:19am
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Missiles and aircraft roared through Middle Eastern skies over the weekend as renewed combat flared between the United States and Iran.

In a post on X, U.S. Central Command said it “conducted self-defense strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran and Qeshm Island this weekend.”

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters,” CENTCOM posted.

“U.S. fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters.”


“No American service members were harmed. CENTCOM will continue to protect U.S. assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire,” the post continued.

On Monday, Kuwait noted on X that it was under attack.

“The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they result from the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” its post said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday that it had targeted the source of a U.S. attack on a telecommunications facility, according to NBC News.

The IRGC said that if the U.S. continues to prick its defenses, the next response would be “completely different” and the U.S. would shoulder the blame.

Related:
Trump Blames Democrats and 'Various Unpatriotic Republicans' for Interfering with Iran Deal

The latest round of attacks follows a similar pattern to those that took place last week, in which Iran fired on a Kuwait-based air facility after the U.S. fired on boats and land-based operations that could interfere with shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on X Monday that Iran considers a state of war to exist as long as Israel grinds on in its battle against Hezbollah, its terrorist proxy in Lebanon.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,” he posted.

After dropping for the month of May, oil prices jerked upward Monday in response to the attacks. Oil prices were up more than 3 percent early Monday.

During May, Brent futures dropped 19 percent.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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