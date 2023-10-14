Among the dead and missing in Israel are some of our own.

In Israel, military service is compulsory once citizens reach 18 years of age — men serve for three years and women for two.

This requirement also applies to Americans holding dual citizenship and residing in Israel. Individuals with U.S. citizenship have a long history of serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

Individuals living outside of Israel, whether they hold Israeli citizenship or not, can also apply to join the IDF, according to CNN.

That is what Omer Neutra from Plainview, New York, did.

Neutra, 22, deferred his acceptance to college so he could follow in the footsteps of his parents and join the Israeli armed forces, eventually rising to the position of tank commander, the New York Post reported.

His father described him to Newsday as “a good Jewish boy who loves both the American country and the Israeli country.”

On Monday evening, a representative from the Israeli consulate visited the home of his parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, to give them the devastating news — their son had been taken hostage by Hamas.



The family later found out that Omer was in a tank trying to defend the Gaza border when Hamas terrorists abducted him.

They are now imploring authorities, including the Biden administration, to intervene.

Should the U.S. do everything possible to rescue hostagaes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

President Joe Biden said in remarks on Wednesday that there’s “a lot we’re doing. I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home.” He went on to say, however, that it would be “bizarre” to disclose what exactly the administration is doing on that front.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Tuesday that the U.S. has “people on the ground” who will assist Israel with “intelligence and planning” for hostage rescue efforts, according to The Messenger.

Hopefully, the U.S. can help in the rescue of not just the Americans, but the Israeli hostages as well.

This conflict is not confined to Israel — it involves the safety and lives of American citizens.

Twenty-seven Americans were killed in the Hamas attack, and 14 are still missing, The New York Times reported. It is unclear how many have been taken hostage.

The U.S. needs to fight for its citizens and bring them all safely home.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.