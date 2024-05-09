Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is now admitting that he is taking Ivermectin, a therapy he once denounced and mocked on air, to treat lingering symptoms from a previous infection.

Back in 2021, when Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” revealed he had taken Ivermectin after contracting COVID-19, Cuomo joined his colleague Don Lemon in ridiculing the use of the anti-parasitic drug, which the liberal media had derisively labeled a “horse dewormer.”

In an Instagram video at the time, the podcast host said he started feeling unwell over the weekend with a fever and sweats before getting diagnosed with COVID-19. He said he “immediately threw the kitchen sink at it,” including taking Ivermectin.

Like good little government soldiers, Cuomo and Lemon mocked Rogan on CNN, admitting they wanted to “shame” him.

“What person — you know, you talk about cancel culture and who to shame. Ivermectin, a dewormer, really?” Cuomo asked as Lemon chucked incredulously.

“They are shaming themselves — no one has to shame them. They’re shaming themselves,” Lemon responded.

“No, they need to be shamed,” Cuomo said. “They need to be called out and shamed, brother.”







At the time, anyone who admitted to taking or considering taking the drug was scorned thanks to the consistent anti-Ivermectin rhetoric parroted by the establishment media.

Well, now, it seems as though Cuomo is shamelessly backtracking from his prior position.

In a surprising turn of events, the NewsNation host revealed Tuesday that he not only has taken Ivermectin but he receives “a regular dose” to deal with the lingering effects of an infection, the symptoms of which include an inflammatory response and “brain fog.”

During an appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s “PBD Podcast,” Cuomo admitted that he was wrong about the information he was disseminating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ll tell you something else that’s gonna get you a lot of hits,” he said. “I am taking a — what do they call it — like, a regular dose, you know, whatever — they’re trying to build up — of Ivermectin.

“Ivermectin was a boogeyman early on in COVID. That was wrong.

“We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is, why?”

The former CNN host continued, “Everyone’s going to say, ‘Joe Rogan was right.’ No, Joe Rogan was saying –”

Cuomo paused and then admitted, “Yeah, he was right.”

“But that’s not what matters,” he went on flippantly without so much as an apology for the things he said about Rogan and everyone who took the drug.

“What matters is, the entire medical community knew that Ivermectin couldn’t hurt you,” he said. “They knew it … I know they knew it. How do I know? Because now I’m doing nothing but talking to these clinicians, who at the time were overwhelmed by COVID, and they weren’t saying anything.”

“It’s cheap, it’s not owned by anybody, and it’s used as an antimicrobial, antiviral in all of these different ways and has been for a long time,” Cuomo, who is now apparently an expert on the medication, continued.

“My doctor, who is now my doctor, was using it during COVID on her family and on patients, and it was working for them,” he said. “So, they were wrong to play scared on that.

“Didn’t know that at the time. Know it now, admit it now, reporting on it now.”







“The idea that, ‘Well, you were a vaccine proponent.’ Why wouldn’t I have been a vaccine proponent?” Cuomo continued defensively.

“‘No, no, but I knew at a time’ — no you didn’t!” he said, addressing an imaginary critic.

“What you knew was that people were telling you to be resistant to what the government was telling you to do,” Cuomo said.

Exactly.

Isn’t it the job of the media not to take the government’s word as gospel?

Isn’t it the job of the media to ask the hard questions and find the truth?

Instead, Cuomo and his cronies mocked and ridiculed anybody who shared a story of the positive effects of Ivermectin, essentially shaming people away from a drug that could have changed their lives.



His reversal exposes how his arrogance and the herd mentality, which should be entirely antithetical to the role of a journalist, might have had grave consequences for which he refuses to accept culpability.

And that is something to feel shame about.

