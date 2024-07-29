Share
American Swimmers Unite for Patriotic Moment After Winning Gold and Silver

 By Jack Davis  July 29, 2024 at 5:53am
America won in the pool. And it won again on the medal stand.

Torri Huske, who missed a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by .01 seconds, won the 100m women’s butterfly Sunday, then showed the world what world-class really means, according to Sports Illustrated.

Huske brought teammate and silver medalist Gretchen Walsh, who finished .04 seconds behind Huske, to the top step of the podium for the national anthem.

Video posted to X shows Huske, at first still reeling from the emotional aspects of her win, join in the anthem as she drank in that she had won a gold medal, a smile growing as the anthem neared its close. Walsh also sang as the “Star Spangled Banner” progressed.

“This is what it’s about!” the official NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account noted of the celebration.

After the ceremony, Huske and Walsh draped themselves in an American flag and walked around the pool in celebration.

Huske and Walsh are the first American women to win a gold and silver in that event since 1964, when the winners were Mary Meagher and Jenna Johnson, according to Team USA.

Are you watching the Olympics?

“Honestly I don’t remember my race that much. My first 50 felt really good and then I’ve been working on my second 50 a lot, especially after last year,” Huske said. “I had kind of a weak finish and I kind of died in my race. And last Olympics, also, I lost it all in the last 50.”

“You never really know for sure and I first saw the light by the block and seeing that it was just very surreal, I didn’t even know how to process it,” Huske said. “It’s just very overwhelming when you’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long.”

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei, who was among the athletes tinged by a doping scandal after competing in Tokyo despite the presence of a banned substance, finished third.

Huske said her 2021 loss was both devastating and motivating.

“I don’t know why, but I think I was a little bit naive last time going into it,” she said of her first Olympics.

“Like: ‘I’m on Team USA; Team USA always medals. I will get a medal. I will get my hand on that wall, and I will be on that podium.’ It’s a lot tougher than that,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

Huske, 21, is a native of Arlington, Virginia.

“I felt like I was hyperventilating a little bit maybe,” Huske said of the race.

“I felt like my body had a reaction. I couldn’t control anything that was going on it. It was all happening so fast,” she added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




