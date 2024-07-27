Share
Harrison Butker Quotes Scripture in Stand Against Olympics' Unabashed Pagan Ceremonies

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2024 at 12:36pm
A drag queen-infested parody of The Last Supper that was a centerpiece of the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics won the gold medal for offensive outrage, according to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The parody appeared to be an attempt to mock the famous Leonardo da Vinci portrayal of the last meal Jesus Christ had with his followers, an event from which the practice of communion in Christian churches is derived.

“This is crazy,” Butker wrote in his Instagram Stories account, according to Fox News.

He also added a verse from the Bible reading, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”

In a post on X, he wrote the full verse.

“’Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.’ Galatians 6:7-8,” he wrote.

Would you classify the Olympics' opening ceremonies as “evil”?

Butker was not alone.

The Bishops’ Conference of France issued a statement criticizing “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore,” according to the New York Post.

“We thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity. This morning, we think of all Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes,” the statement added.

Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota said Catholics should “make their voices heard” over “the gross mockery of the ‘Last Supper.’”

House Speaker Mike Johnson vented his outrage on X.

“Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail,” Johnson wrote and then cited the Book of John. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

 

 

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
