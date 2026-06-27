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A woman uses her phone to navigate a dating app. (Urupong / Getty Images)

American Woman in Mexico Convicted for Drugging and Killing Men She Met on Dating Apps

 By Michael Austin  June 27, 2026 at 3:00am
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A woman was sentenced to 37 years of prison in Mexico after allegedly drugging men she met on dating sites — and killing at least one of them — is likely to be extradited to the United States.

Aurora Phelps, a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States, allegedly conducted the criminal activity between 2019 and 2022, per a June 7 report from KTLA.

The 44-year-old sometimes stole personal information to access bank accounts, retirement savings, and Social Security.

An FBI bulletin from last year said that Phelps “primarily targeted elderly men” but was also “known to target all age groups as well as women.”

She also went by the names Aurora Flores, Aurora Velasco, and Aurora Alvarez.

Phelps received her 37-year prison sentence in Mexico on June 5, per a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Robert Erbach, a 67-year-old American retiree with a home near Guadalajara, Mexico, was allegedly killed by Phelps in 2021.

The pair met via Tinder, and they dated for three months before Erbach was found dead by a road near Guadalajara.

Over $50,000 was withdrawn from Erbach’s accounts.

KTLA reported that Phelps has at least 11 total victims.

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She was born in Arkansas and moved between United States and Mexico during her childhood.

Mexican authorities arrested her in February 2023, charging her with murder, and she has since remained in their custody.

Phelps faces charges in the United States of fraud, identity theft, and two counts of kidnapping, one of which resulted in death.

“Phelps would meet older men on dating websites or services, then meet them in-person,” the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada said last year.

“It was part of her scheme to drug the older men to gain unauthorized access to and steal money from their financial accounts to personally benefit herself and her family members.”

She was married to William Phelps, who previously said that his wife’s behavior was a surprise to him, per KTLA.

“We’ve known each other for 14 years and she’s never shown a sign or an ounce of this,” he said.

“If she did do it, damn, she put one over on me.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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