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“The last time a president deliberately crashed the old system to build a new one, it created millionaires out of ordinary Americans who saw it coming,” Jim Rickards says. “I believe we're watching it happen again.”
“The last time a president deliberately crashed the old system to build a new one, it created millionaires out of ordinary Americans who saw it coming,” Jim Rickards says. “I believe we're watching it happen again.” (Paradigm Press)

A 40-Year Washington Insider Says We're Watching History Repeat — And Almost No One Sees It

 By Sponsored Content  October 1, 2026 at 6:00am
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Jim Rickards has spent 40 years in the room where the big
decisions get made — advising four U.S. presidents, the CIA, and the
Pentagon.

So when he points to one buried episode of American history and
says it’s happening again, it’s worth hearing him out.

“The last time a president deliberately crashed the old system to
build a new one, it created millionaires out of ordinary Americans who
saw it coming,” Rickards says. “I believe we’re watching it happen
again.”

Which president? What exactly did he do? And who got rich?

Rickards tells the whole story in a new briefing — and he lays out
the moves he believes Trump will make before Nov. 3.

Fair warning: Some of it is unsettling. Rickards believes the
shock will hit unprepared investors hardest … and that most people
won’t see it coming until it’s on every front page in America.

For now, the briefing is free to watch. Click below.

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