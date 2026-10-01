A 40-Year Washington Insider Says We're Watching History Repeat — And Almost No One Sees It

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Jim Rickards has spent 40 years in the room where the big

decisions get made — advising four U.S. presidents, the CIA, and the

Pentagon.

So when he points to one buried episode of American history and

says it’s happening again, it’s worth hearing him out.

“The last time a president deliberately crashed the old system to

build a new one, it created millionaires out of ordinary Americans who

saw it coming,” Rickards says. “I believe we’re watching it happen

again.”

Which president? What exactly did he do? And who got rich?

Rickards tells the whole story in a new briefing — and he lays out

the moves he believes Trump will make before Nov. 3.

Fair warning: Some of it is unsettling. Rickards believes the

shock will hit unprepared investors hardest … and that most people

won’t see it coming until it’s on every front page in America.

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