Americans Shut Down Democrats’ Global Warming Obsession With Bombshell Stats

If Democrats take control of Congress and the White House in 2020, only six percent of likely voters think they should focus on fighting global warming, according to a new poll.

A poll of likely voters found “31 percent said they would want Democrats to focus on health care,” Vox reported of a new poll by Civis Analytics, which was formed by former Obama campaign staffers.

“Guns were the second most cited issue, at 15 percent, followed by immigration (14 percent), deficit reduction (11 percent), and climate change (only 6 percent),” Vox reported of the poll.

Only infrastructure and election reform ranked lower for voters.

Pollsters found “very liberal respondents” were more likely to want a Democratic-controlled government to go after climate change and guns, but health care still ranked as a top priority.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, however. Global warming tends to rank low on voters’ priority lists, despite years of liberal campaigners trying to make the issue a top-tier one.

For example, a recent Bloomberg poll found only one-in-10 Americans thought global warming was a top issue facing the country.

A 2016 YouGov poll found only 9.2 percent of Americans rank global warming as their biggest concern.

A 2015 Fox News poll found just 3 percent of Americans viewed global warming as the most important policy issue.

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer pumped millions of dollars into a campaign group, NextGen Climate Action, to try to mobilize the youth vote around global warming.

Steyer’s election spending hasn’t done much to move the needle on global warming, and the hedge fund billionaire has since shifted his focus to trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

While Americans tend not to see global warming as a top-tier policy issue, other polls suggests voters can be worried about future climate change.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found 56 percent of Americans saw warming as a “major threat” to the country.

A Yale University poll found 39 percent of Americans believe there’s a 50/50 chance global warming will bring about human extinction.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

