'America's Worst Mayor' Gets Completely Humiliated in Front of Her Own Party as Caucus Voters Take a Stand

An Illinois Democrat, whose free-spending ways with public money have left debt piled upon debt, failed to win her party’s backing to run for a second term in one of her public jobs.

Tiffany Henyard has been dubbed “America’s Worst Mayor” for the mountain of corruption allegations that have grown over the course of her reign as supervisor of Thornton Township and mayor of Dolton, according to NewsNation Now.

In August, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the village of Dolton was almost $3.65 million in the red as of May 31, according to CBS.

🚨BREAKING: Another one gone as Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard has a meltdown when most of the town voted her out! Tiffany Henyard, YOU’RE FIRED! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5TBiukkiua — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) December 6, 2024



On Tuesday, Thornton Township Democrats reached into the political playbook and held the first caucus in 30 years to determine who is on the April ballot for Henyard’s post, according to CBS.

The rules require that anyone wanting to be supervisor present a full slate of candidates — “supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor, and four trustees.” Henyard did not meet that requirement, which meant her slate of candidates could not be considered.

Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who is a Thornton Township Democratic committeeman, won the caucus, which led Henyard to object.

“You didn’t run none of this the right way,” she told Harris. “Illegal, Napoleon.”

Should Henyard step down as mayor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I will be suing everyone tomorrow. This is illegal. Illegal,” Henyard said, objecting to the fact that supporters she bused to the caucus were not able to enter because they arrived late.

America’s worst mayor, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard, was fired. The nation is healing… pic.twitter.com/B7A3ZIVgKl — @amuse (@amuse) December 6, 2024

Henyard can still wage a write-in campaign.

As Henyard left, the Democrats gathered sang, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Henyard said she will fight back.

“It was voter suppression, and we have a problem with that,” Henyard said, according to WLS-TV.

WATCH: Chaos erupted in suburban Chicago when Tiffany Henyard, the most corrupt mayor in America who got busted for stealing tax funds to go on lavish vacations, got voted out of ONE of her positions She threw a fit while residents roared in cheers. She’s now claiming the… pic.twitter.com/8Y79Y7sp83 — George (@BehizyTweets) December 4, 2024

“They did a lot of illegal actions, which my lawyer is drawing up the lawsuit currently,” she said.

Henyard has caused controversies over her spending habits with public money.

Records show that Henyard spent at least $85,769 on an August community party that was poorly attended, according to WGN-TV.

“I was flabbergasted,” Lansing resident Jennifer Robert said. “I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money.”

“Tiffany is a narcissist,” Dolton resident Sherry Britton said.

“She’s going to do whatever she wants to do. I feel like she knows this is over, but she’s going to go down kicking and screaming like an MMA fighter. It’s not gonna stop until they put cuffs on her,” Britton said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.