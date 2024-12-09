Share
'America's Worst Mayor' Gets Completely Humiliated in Front of Her Own Party as Caucus Voters Take a Stand

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2024 at 7:58am
An Illinois Democrat, whose free-spending ways with public money have left debt piled upon debt, failed to win her party’s backing to run for a second term in one of her public jobs.

Tiffany Henyard has been dubbed “America’s Worst Mayor” for the mountain of corruption allegations that have grown over the course of her reign as supervisor of Thornton Township and mayor of Dolton, according to NewsNation Now.

In August, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the village of Dolton was almost $3.65 million in the red as of May 31, according to CBS.


On Tuesday, Thornton Township Democrats reached into the political playbook and held the first caucus in 30 years to determine who is on the April ballot for Henyard’s post, according to CBS.

The rules require that anyone wanting to be supervisor present a full slate of candidates — “supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor, and four trustees.” Henyard did not meet that requirement, which meant her slate of candidates could not be considered.

Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, who is a Thornton Township Democratic committeeman, won the caucus, which led Henyard to object.

“You didn’t run none of this the right way,” she told Harris. “Illegal, Napoleon.”

“I will be suing everyone tomorrow. This is illegal. Illegal,” Henyard said, objecting to the fact that supporters she bused to the caucus were not able to enter because they arrived late.

Henyard can still wage a write-in campaign.

As Henyard left, the Democrats gathered sang, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Henyard said she will fight back.

“It was voter suppression, and we have a problem with that,” Henyard said, according to WLS-TV.

“They did a lot of illegal actions, which my lawyer is drawing up the lawsuit currently,” she said.

Henyard has caused controversies over her spending habits with public money.

Records show that Henyard spent at least $85,769 on an August community party that was poorly attended, according to WGN-TV.

“I was flabbergasted,” Lansing resident Jennifer Robert said. “I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money.”

“Tiffany is a narcissist,” Dolton resident Sherry Britton said.

“She’s going to do whatever she wants to do. I feel like she knows this is over, but she’s going to go down kicking and screaming like an MMA fighter. It’s not gonna stop until they put cuffs on her,” Britton said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
