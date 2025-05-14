Share
News
New vehicles are pictured on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, California on April 1.
New vehicles are pictured on the lot of a Ford auto dealership in Montebello, California on April 1. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Admin EPA Chief to Ax 'Climate Participation Trophy' Feature on Cars That 'Everyone Hates'

 By Jack Davis  May 14, 2025 at 6:54am
Share

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the federal government is pulling the plug on a program that handed out incentives to automakers who install start/stop technology in their vehicles.

The technology shuts off an engine when a car comes to a full stop. As noted by Newsweek, it arrived on the American scene during the Obama administration.

The EPA does not require the technology, but carmakers who use it get extra fuel economy credits, according to Fox Business.

Not anymore, Zeldin posted on X.


“Start/stop technology: where your car dies at every red light so companies get a climate participation trophy. EPA approved it, and everyone hates it, so we’re fixing it,” he wrote.

Although the idea was that turning off the engine at a red light would mean a reduction in emissions, an EPA spokesperson said the concept has not shown clear reductions in emissions, according to the New York Post.

The feature was on 65 percent of new vehicles made as of 2023. Although the EPA cannot block automakers from adding the feature, it can stop giving them fuel economy credits for doing so.

Does your car have stop/start technology?

Writing on the AutoWire, Steven Symes praised Zeldin’s decision.

“On the annoyance side of things, some cars don’t start up quickly. That means when you take your foot off the brake once a red light turns green, it takes a couple of seconds or longer for the engine to spring back to life,” Symes wrote.

“In the meantime, cars behind you are honking thinking you’re just not paying attention. Ironically, that delay could mean fewer vehicles get through the light, increasing their fuel consumption.”

“This is in part why we think the tech doesn’t do what’s claimed, especially by engineers who don’t seem to understand how the real world operates,” he continued.

Related:
Senior Democratic Congressional Staffer Victimized by Armed Teens in Washington, DC

“There are panic situations too where the engine might not be running and ready, keeping drivers from getting out of danger.”

“On modern vehicles, turning off the system has to be done every time you get inside and in many of them it requires pressing two buttons,” he wrote.

“We say good riddance to this requirement from the EPA and hail this move by Zeldin as downright heroic.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Admin EPA Chief to Ax 'Climate Participation Trophy' Feature on Cars That 'Everyone Hates'
Democratic Rep Forces Trump Impeachment Vote, Gets Emphatic Response from His Own Party
White House Celebrates as Trump Secures 'Historic' Win Immediately After Arriving in Middle East
Joe Biden Taken to Hospital for 'Further Evaluation' After Doctors Make Discovery During Routine Physical
Senior Democratic Congressional Staffer Victimized by Armed Teens in Washington, DC
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation