Amy Schumer Addresses 'Lost Friends', Claps Back at 'Islamophobia' Accusations Over Defense of Israel

Jewish comedian Amy Schumer is weathering the antisemitism directly tied to the increasing worldwide calls to support Palestinians.

It’s especially vivid for Schumer, the descendant of an Auschwitz survivor, according to The Blaze.

Yet, despite the pressures, 42-year-old Schumer stands strong.

“I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always,” Schumer posted on Instagram.

“I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters.”

Schumer came into the critical crosshairs of social media platforms after blasting news media, which blamed Israel for the Oct. 17 attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The attack was later determined to have been from Hamas.

One social media critic, Josh Androsky, an adviser to Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, had to resign after making fat jokes about Schumer which he tied to mocking of the Holocaust.

With more than 13 million Instagram followers, Schumer has not wavered in supporting Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 and resulted in the taking of more than 200 hostages.

She has been attacked for posts critical of hostage-taking.

She has been attacked for pointing out persecution of Jews.

Although she closed her comments for a while, she reopened them Nov 1. One of her posts addressed the hostage situation and the relationships between Israelis and Palestinians.

“What I want is EVERY HOSTAGE BACK,” Schumer said. “I want safety and freedom from Hamas for Palestinians and Israelis.

“I want safety for Jewish people and Muslims as well. Everyone. Just like you. I want peace. You will never see me wishing harm on anyone. Saying I’m Islamophobic or that I like genocide is crazy.”

On Oct. 30, Schumer posted criticism of the “from the river to the sea” chant of some Palestinians. She also quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s endorsement of the right of Israel to exist and his calling it one of “the great outposts of democracy in the world.” (King’s daughter, Bernice King, responded to her post, saying that her father viewed militarism as evil and saying, “I am certain he would call for Israel’s bombing of Palestinians to cease, for hostages to be released and for us to work for true peace, which includes justice,” NBC News reported.)

Schumer also stated: “We are all in a lot of pain. What hurts the most is that we all actually love each other. You hate Jews. You don’t know why. I still love you.”

Although voicing support on Oct. 28 for a ceasefire, Schumer said that would have to include release of hostages, elimination of rocket firing and full surrender.

Schumer has also recounted her experiences as a Jewish child seeing Auschwitz numbers burned on the arm of her uncle, Christian Headlines reported.

“I am Jewish,” Schumer declared. “I am proud. My heart breaks for Israel. It breaks for the innocent people of Gaza too.

“I love my Palestinian brothers and sisters. Palestinians are not Hamas, who want only to exterminate the 16 million of us left. … Reach out to your Jewish and Palestinian friends. Love Amy.”

