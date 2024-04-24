Summer’s coming, and gas prices go up.

It’s all about the iron laws of supply and demand — people drive more in the summer. They go on vacations, take local trips to the lake, and just want to be out more.

More gas is demanded, and if supplies tighten, the price goes up.

And all that petrol doesn’t magically appear at the pumps.

Whether imported — sometimes by long ocean voyages — or pumped domestically, crude oil has to be refined, then shipped by pipeline, train, and most assuredly truck to your local gas station.

Lots of choke points in such a long and complex supply chain. Lots of risk.

Worldwide oil markets are interconnected, and oil prices are being affected by drone attacks on Russian refineries, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Some oil has to be shipped from the volatile Middle East, already being swept in the winds of war.

It’s all risky business, with all that transport and international turmoil

Is Joe Biden the worst president of your lifetime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Ah, for the days not too long ago when the Trump Administration achieved what for decades was thought to be impossible — energy independence.

Which, of course, Joe Biden, almost literally from the first day of his administration, banished by restricting different aspects of energy production.

What was that all about? Was it to get back at the Trump accomplishments?

Whose side is Joe Biden on?

Certainly not that of the American consumer. Just ask Californians, who are paying up to $7.29 a gallon in some areas, per the Daily Mail.

Biden will have to tap into the strategic petroleum reserve to keep gas prices from going out of control this summer. Anti-automobile urban Democrats like those high prices, but there are the realities of this as an election year.

And don’t look now, but the SPR is at the lowest it’s been since 1983.

In October of that year, the SPR was at 367 million barrels. In January of this year it was 358 million, half of its authorized capacity.

And Biden isn’t replenishing it. The U.S. Department of Energy has cited high oil prices as reasons for not buying oil for the SPR.

Yet Biden will have to tap into it in order to meet summer demand, Vikas Dwivedi, international oil and gas strategist for Macquarie Group, told Bloomberg.

“The government will have to release oil from the SPR with a lot of aggressiveness to tame prices,” Dwivedi said. “There are not many tools available, and this is one of the most effective.”

Gas prices are up 17 percent this year, en route to a possible $4 per gallon. National average price for a regular gallon of gas on Wednesday was $3.66, AAA said.

Dwivedi believes high mortgage interest rates keeping consumers from buying new homes will prompt them toward more summer travel this year.

And we know what happens when summer travel increases.

Meanwhile, high temperatures in Texas may cause power problems, which will reduce oil refining capability in that state, according to Bloomberg. Less refining, less gas.

Given volatile oil supplies in the 1970s, the SPR was created to ensure adequate U.S. oil supplies.

The Biden administration has used it as sort of a price-balancing piggy bank to check inflation — the administration grabbed 180 million barrels out of the SPR in 2022 as a result of Russia attacking Ukraine.

With the SPR at half capacity it begs the question of how to meet industrial and consumer demand and literally fuel U.S. military capability if there is increased U.S. involvement in conflicts in Ukraine and Israel and, for that matter, Taiwan.

So is the administration concerned about long-term strategic energy issues? Or are they focused on their own re-election prospects by tapping the SPR?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.