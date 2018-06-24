Angel Mom Says Her Son’s Separation Is a ‘Coffin and 6 Feet of Dirt’

While liberals decry the temporary separation of families caused by adults who try to enter the United States illegally and end up in federal detention, mothers whose children were killed by illegal immigrants in the United States are reminding Americans of the permanent separation that takes place when illegal immigrants commit deadly crimes.

Many of the country’s so-called “angel moms” were gathered in Washington Friday as President Donald Trump held a White House event to honor their struggles.

We are gathered today to hear directly from the AMERICAN VICTIMS of ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. These are the American Citizens permanently separated from their loved ones b/c they were killed by criminal illegal aliens. These are the families the media ignores…https://t.co/ZjXESYAcjY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

In an appearance on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” following the White House event, angel mom Agnes Gibboney made the stakes clear. Gibboney’s son, Ronald Da Silva, was slain in 2002 by an illegal immigrant who was part of a gang.

“The media doesn’t report truthfully report what the separation of families really is but I would like to show everybody what real separation of families is,” Gibboney said, holding up a picture of her son’s grave. “This is, what separates my son and myself, is a coffin and six feet of dirt. How is that for real separation of families?”

Gibboney challenged liberals who focus on what happens to the children of illegal immigrants to be just as concerned about American children who fall victim to illegal immigrants.

On "The Story," Angel mom Agnes Gibboney decried critics of the Trump administration's adherence to immigration law, saying the real separation of parents and children involve families like hers. https://t.co/GjsIfi1oOh pic.twitter.com/rMoGwjLC45 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2018

“We don’t owe illegal aliens anything,” she said. “We need to take care of our own. We have military. We have homeless people. We have children living in poverty. We need to take care of our own.”

Gibboney called Trump a “man of tremendous integrity” who “kept his word about protecting us and giving us a voice.”

During the White House event, she publicly thanked Trump for shining a light on a forgotten corner of anguish that the media has ignored, according to a White House public pool report.

“And I am so proud and honored of you, Mr. President,” she said. “The integrity and character that you have shown us, pulling the daggers out of your back every day hasn’t been fair. But I want you to know that I’m very honored to call you my president. And God bless you and your family always, and Mr. Pence. And God bless this country.”

Angel moms Mary Ann Mendoza, and Laura Wilkerson joined Gibboney in speaking with MacCallum, The Daily Caller reported.

Wilkerson recalled that her son, Joshua, “went to school one day and never came home.”

“Josh was brutally tortured, strangled over and over, set on fire after death. His last hours were brutal. None of our kids had a minute to say goodbye,” Wilkerson said, according to Fox News. “We weren’t lucky enough to be separated for five days or 10 days. We are separated permanently.”

She said those wailing about separation at the border do not know true loss.

Laura Wilkerson lost her 18-year-old son Josh who was tortured & beaten to death by an illegal immigrant. She told @POTUS, “We weren’t lucky enough to be separated for 5 or 10 days. We’re separated permanently. Any time we want to visit our son, we go to visit our cemetery." — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) June 22, 2018

“This is forever. I know they don’t understand the meaning of suffering. We will suffer for the rest of our lives on this earth,” she said.

Mendoza said that angel moms and their pain are ignored by the media and the public at large.

“More than the feeling of being ignored is the feeling of — just the desperate feeling that the American public needs to really know what is going on,” said Mendoza, whose son, Brandon, was killed in 2014 by an illegal immigrant.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza: "There are hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime – rape, assault, identity theft… The mainstream media does not let you know what's really happening." pic.twitter.com/IuwEmrdLvw — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2018

“When you have a problem like what is happening at the border, you can’t start at the end result and start placing blame,” Mendoza told MacCallum.

“You have to go back to the origin of the problem. That is with the parents, the mothers letting their children go with these smugglers and the cartel bringing these children to our borders. That is where the anger needs to be directed.

“It should not be directed at the United States for upholding its laws, and quite frankly I’m happy that the United States was able to step in and save some of the children from the fate they were dealt and who knows what was going to happen to them?”

During her appearance at the White House with Trump, Mendoza said the public has no concept of the carnage caused by illegal immigrants.

“As you know, they could fill this stage up every day for the next five months of victims of illegal alien crime, and it would just keep going,” she told her audience.

“Unfortunately, we are members of a club of our children, our loved ones who’ve been killed by illegal aliens, but there’s hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime — rape, assault, identity theft,” she said.

“These are things that go unreported, unchecked. You know, if the public would go to IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com and see the magnitude of crimes being committed against your fellow Americans by illegal aliens allowed to stay in this country, you will be sickened, because the mainstream media does not let you know what’s really happening.”

