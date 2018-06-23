SECTIONS
Angel Mom Attacks Kathy Griffin Over ‘Propaganda’ Tweet: ‘She Has No Soul’

By Jack Davis
June 23, 2018 at 1:04pm

Kathy Griffin’s latest attack on President Donald Trump was greeted with a response from an angel mom who said that the woman who calls herself a comedian “has no soul.”

On Friday, Trump honored angel parents — mothers and fathers whose children were killed by illegal immigrants.

Griffin then wrote a tweet claiming Trump did not actually care about the parents but was using them “for propaganda.”

That brought an anguished response from Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was killed in 2012 when a truck driven by an illegal immigrant hit his motorcycle. The driver had two felonies and two DUIs at the time of the crash. He was jailed for 35 days for the accident, Durden said.

“(Griffin) needs to go (to) a stage somewhere in a little back alley and entertain the two people that are still following her,” Durden said on “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News reported.

“She just has no grounds. She has no soul. She has no heart. And I pray to God she never knows this feeling,” she said.

She called Trump “The only man that brought this to the forefront.”

CNN commentator Paul Begala also accused Trump of “politicizing” angel families.

“It is monstrous to take these folks’ pain and then try to use it to divide America,” he said.

https://twitter.com/TheLeadCNN/status/1010258141211254784 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Finsider.foxnews.com%2F2018%2F06%2F23%2Fkathy-griffin-says-president-trump-using-angel-families-propaganda

Michelle Root, whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant, was outraged at Begala’s remarks.

“I don’t even know how to respond to that, but that is so angry because our voices need to be heard. Our children’s voices need to be heard. We need to hear the other side of this,” she said, according to Fox News.

Maureen Maloney, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, called the criticism of Trump “ridiculous.”

“I was speaking out against this long before Trump announced he was even running to be president. Our children need to have a voice, and we are trying to raise awareness and educate people and prevent future deaths,” she said.

During the show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham played a video about a father who was separated from his daughter at America’s southern border, and asked the angel moms to react.

“I was ripped apart from Sarah, and you’re accountable for your action,” Root said. “You are the one that crossed that border illegally with your child. You were not looking out for your child.”

“I concur with Michelle,” Maloney said.” We didn’t have a choice. Our children were ripped from our lives. They have a choice.”

