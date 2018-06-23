Angel Mom Attacks Kathy Griffin Over ‘Propaganda’ Tweet: ‘She Has No Soul’

Kathy Griffin’s latest attack on President Donald Trump was greeted with a response from an angel mom who said that the woman who calls herself a comedian “has no soul.”

On Friday, Trump honored angel parents — mothers and fathers whose children were killed by illegal immigrants.

Griffin then wrote a tweet claiming Trump did not actually care about the parents but was using them “for propaganda.”

That brought an anguished response from Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was killed in 2012 when a truck driven by an illegal immigrant hit his motorcycle. The driver had two felonies and two DUIs at the time of the crash. He was jailed for 35 days for the accident, Durden said.

“(Griffin) needs to go (to) a stage somewhere in a little back alley and entertain the two people that are still following her,” Durden said on “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News reported.

TRENDING: Trump Explains Meaning of Melania’s Controversial ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

“She just has no grounds. She has no soul. She has no heart. And I pray to God she never knows this feeling,” she said.

She called Trump “The only man that brought this to the forefront.”

So happy that my beautiful friend @sabine_durden got to share about the life of her amazing son Dominic. She held up his ashes today, all she has left. Dom would be here if the laws were enforced. Big #DomHugs to her today! pic.twitter.com/cPSqOI5SKk — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 22, 2018

CNN commentator Paul Begala also accused Trump of “politicizing” angel families.

Do you support President Donald Trump’s fight for justice for angel moms? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“It is monstrous to take these folks’ pain and then try to use it to divide America,” he said.

https://twitter.com/TheLeadCNN/status/1010258141211254784 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Finsider.foxnews.com%2F2018%2F06%2F23%2Fkathy-griffin-says-president-trump-using-angel-families-propaganda

Michelle Root, whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant, was outraged at Begala’s remarks.

“I don’t even know how to respond to that, but that is so angry because our voices need to be heard. Our children’s voices need to be heard. We need to hear the other side of this,” she said, according to Fox News.

"Our separation like everybody has said is permanent. Sarah never gets to go on to be a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt. My son does not have his only sibling any longer. My life has been devastated." — Michelle Root, Angel mom pic.twitter.com/hE1HGq22lb — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 22, 2018

RELATED: Mexican Presidential Candidate Runs Campaign Telling Citizens To Flee to America

Maureen Maloney, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, called the criticism of Trump “ridiculous.”

“I was speaking out against this long before Trump announced he was even running to be president. Our children need to have a voice, and we are trying to raise awareness and educate people and prevent future deaths,” she said.

This is the @POTUS that MSM doesn't cover. The strong 💪🏽, compassionate🙏🏽, leader🇺🇸 that consoles a broken hearted💔 #angelmom. Then candidate #DonaldJTrump consoled me the same way when learning of my son being killed by an #illegalAlien#WednesdayMotivation #MAGA2018 https://t.co/gzrpWdLMOF — Maureen Maloney (@MaureenMaloney5) May 16, 2018

During the show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham played a video about a father who was separated from his daughter at America’s southern border, and asked the angel moms to react.

“I was ripped apart from Sarah, and you’re accountable for your action,” Root said. “You are the one that crossed that border illegally with your child. You were not looking out for your child.”

“I concur with Michelle,” Maloney said.” We didn’t have a choice. Our children were ripped from our lives. They have a choice.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.