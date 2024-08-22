Angel Reese and Her Teammates Hit with Travel Disaster, Forced to Wait Hours to Get Home After Rough Loss

Angel Reese can command vast respect on the basketball court, but when it comes to travel, she has to deal with delays like everyone else.

Reese’s Chicago Sky ended Sunday on a sour note, losing 86-68 to the Phoenix Mercury, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Life did not get better moving into Monday. The team had multiple days off and flew directly home, but the journey took a lot longer than expected.

“[W]hy is it 3:47am and we still not home???” Reese posted on X.

why is it 3:47am and we still not home??? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 19, 2024

Teammate Diamond DeShields offered an explanation in an Instagram story.

“We got off the plane — well, we didn’t get off the plane. We were sitting on, like, the landing area, and they told us our bus was an hour away,” she wrote.

“They said we had to walk through the airport, get our luggage off of a conveyor belt, and now, we’re outside waiting for Ubers to take us home at whatever time it is,” she wrote.

Do you like Angel Reese? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But if Reese lost some sleep, she’s rolling in endorsements to make up for it.

Reese has released a “Reese’s Pieces” apparel collection in a deal with candy manufacturer Hershey, according to WMAQ-TV.

Two more collections are expected later.

Reese dubbed her fans “Reese’s pieces” after a June win.

10/10 branding! Angel Reese has signed a sponsorship deal with Reese’s. Her first “Reese’s Pieces” apparel collection officially launches today. pic.twitter.com/EONQXBliBI — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 21, 2024

“The fans really made this happen,” Reese said. “This collection is for my ‘Reese’s Pieces’ — who’ve been with me every step of the way.”

Reese and the Chicago Sky are keeping the hype flowing, according to the Daily Mail.

Reese billed herself as a “Bayou Barbie” while playing at LSU and a “Chi Barbie” after coming to the Sky.

And so, on Aug. 30, in the next rematch with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, it will be “Barbie Night” in a deal with Mattel.

“Barbie aligns perfectly with the Sky’s mission to empower girls and women to explore limitless possibilities, and we can’t wait to bring inspiring content to fans,” said Tania Haladner, the Sky’s chief marketing officer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.