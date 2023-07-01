After transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney spoke out this week blasting Bud Light for abandoning him in the midst of the fierce backlash against their partnership, the beer maker is trying to have it both ways while reaffirming its support of the radical LGBT movement.

Bud Light ignited controversy in early April when it sent Mulvaney a specially made can of beer with his face on it, which Mulvaney showed off on Instagram in a sponsored post.

It was just one of many endorsement deals that Mulvaney has lined up since rising to fame doing a cartoonish act as a woman on TikTok — but this one blew up in his face.

The Mulvaney ad shocked beer fans and sparked a boycott that has seriously hurt Bud Light and sent parent company Anheuser-Busch into panic mode. Two executives were “put on leave” and later confirmed to be out of a job.

The disaster ultimately ended Bud Light’s reign as America’s top-selling beer.

For two months, Mulvaney remained mostly mum about the hullabaloo, but on Thursday he spoke up to excoriate Bud Light for failing to stand up for him.

Mulvaney said he had been expecting the company to contact him after the boycott began, but it never did.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” he said, “because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want. And the hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community.”

That led Anheuser-Busch to make a statement of its own, saying it still supports the LGBT agenda.

A spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the company remains “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. … As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers,” the statement concluded.

Anheuser-Busch is trying to have it every which way.

Not only is the company refusing to back Mulvaney up, but it isn’t even addressing the situation directly and is clearly hoping it will all just go away. On the other hand, the brewer isn’t apologizing to customers for working with Mulvaney and isn’t backing down from its support of the trans agenda.

The company is trying to serve two masters: the average American consumer and the extreme leftist LGBT movement.

That’s exactly why liberals are also turning on Bud Light even as conservatives boycott the brand.

Clearly, Anheuser-Busch hasn’t learned any lessons from this self-inflicted fiasco. We can only hope that other corporations are finally realizing that it is time to start easing up on their campaigns to push the groomer agenda on customers.

