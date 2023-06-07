Bud Light Caught Presenting 'All Ages' Drag Party as Brand Continues to Go Down the Drain

It sure does not seem that the executives heading up Bud Light have learned any lessons at all from the massive boycott that has toppled their beer as the number one brand in America, especially after news broke about the “all ages” drag show it is sponsoring in Arizona.

Bud Light was dethroned as America’s top-selling beer this week, as Modelo Especial pushed past Bud Light as number one, according to Newsweek.

Sales numbers for the week ending on May 28 are finally in and according to the reports, Modelo, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, but due to a 2013 order by federal regulators, is controlled by Constellation Brands inside the U.S., has surged to $333 million in sales (a 15.6 percent rise) eclipsing the $297 million Bud Light earned (a fall of 22.8 percent).

Industry insiders were shocked at how quickly Bud Light slipped from its top-selling status.

The precipitous fall for Bud Light, of course, came on the heels of a decision by the brand’s executives to partner with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney early in March, a partnership that quickly drove many of the beer’s long-time customers to boycott the brand.

But the troubles began even before the Mulvaney partnership when Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, made the huge mistake of taking a slap at her own customers a few months earlier by saying, “Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor.”

The criticism seemed tailor-made to upset longtime customers who might resent being called “fratty” and “out-of-touch.” But her comments didn’t really cause much of a ripple until she approved an effort to partner with Mulvaney by having her PR department send him some personalized beer cans with his face on them.

The move sparked outrage among customers who until then had thought of Bud Light as an all-American-styled beer, not a woke brand. Then, when Heinerscheid’s “fratty” comment resurfaced, it incensed customers enough to launch one of the most serious boycotts coming from the right in recent memory.

In short order, Heinerscheid ended up being “put on leave” as the fiasco played out, and the company rushed out “patriotic” commercials in hopes of getting past the transgender mess quickly.

Should “all ages” drag shows be banned? Yes No

Should "all ages" drag shows be banned? Yes No

All the behind-the-scenes moves, though, have not staunched the bleeding for Bud Light as it loses billions in market share and is forced to buy back its own expired product because people are leaving the beer sitting on shelves past expiration dates.

And the troubles just continued for Bud Light, as sales have made a steady nosedive, a loss that has gone on so long that many feel it might become a permanent, cultural situation for the beer.

Now, with the loss of its number-one status, industry insiders expect that Bud Light will also lose shelf space in stores as retailers begin to reassess what brands they want to highlight based on what their customers want.

But none of this seems to have made a bit of difference to Bud Light executives who continue to pander to the extreme LGBT agenda.

The latest move to support the radical left-wing agenda is scheduled for Arizona where Bud Light is set to sponsor the Flagstaff Pride group’s “Pride in the Pines After Party” on June 17.

The event will be held at the Orpheum in Flagstaff and will feature performances by a retinue of drag queens, including Anya C. Mann, Jay Blue, Dillon Duvet, Kim Etiquette, Gray Matter, Desiree Demornay, and Maya McKenzie. Miss Gay Arizona 2022, Janee Starr, will also appear.

Even worse, this event is being advertised as an “all ages” show, meaning they hope children will attend.

Bud Light is featured as one of Flagstaff Pride’s sponsors and is listed boldly on the group’s poster for the event. But the beer is not the only corporate sponsor. The group also counts the support of the Arizona Lottery and the Arizona Office of Tourism, Old Navy, the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors, and a long list of others.

The event in Arizona isn’t the only gay recipient Anheuser-Busch InBev is sponsoring in its post-Mulvaney era. Last week news broke that AB InBev is still going through with a $200,000 donation to LGBT-owned businesses to “empower” them.

“Today, Bud Light and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses, announce they are extending their partnership to continue supporting economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ+ Americans and business owners across the country,” Bud Light said in a news release on May 30.

Nope, it doesn’t seem they have learned any lessons at all.

Conservatives who are tired of these corporations shoving extremist, left-wing, anti-child, and anti-American politics down everyone’s throats have the power to make these companies pay dearly for their needless political activism. If we keep the faith and refuse to patronize these companies, we may finally start to see them cutting off the billions they hand over to left-wing groups.

