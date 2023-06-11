Bartending Company Owner Reveals Brutal Truth About What's Happening to 'Once-Popular' Bud Light

The owner of a bartending industry service company has put her finger on why Bud Light has become one of the first woke companies to suffer serious consequences for its fealty to the LGBT agenda, and it is a good sign that Americans are simply fed up.

Millions of customers have turned their backs on Bud Light, leaving cases to sit endlessly untouched on store shelves and throwing the beer off the top of the list as the most-sold beer in America. And sales have plummeted.

The beer’s troubles whipped up into high gear after transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney revealed that Bud Light had sent him a specially made beer can with his face on it and contracted with him to represent the beer during March Madness.

But beer fans were not nearly as pleased over the partnership as Mulvaney and a boycott soon led to massive financial losses for both Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The boycott was no flash-in-the-pan effort, either. In fact, many are now saying that Bud Light’s fall from grace seems permanent.

Recently, an alcohol industry insider appeared on Fox News to speak about Bud Light’s problems.

Catarina Tucker, the founder of Barnastics bartending company, a firm that tracks product shifts for retailers and bars to keep them up on popular brands, told Fox News that even event organizers are shying from the brand.

“Bud Light, once a popular option, is no longer capturing the attention or enthusiasm of event organizers and attendees,” Tucker told the news outlet.

“[Demand for Bud Light] has plummeted completely. No one wants it at their event anymore,” said Tucker. “There are a couple clients that have expressed to me their feelings behind it, and it’s no longer popular.”

The business owner went on to say that Bud Light’s catastrophic fall from grace shows that consumers are really starting to pay more attention to whether the companies that make the products they buy align with their values. This wide new behavior has resulted in consumers who “are actively seeking alternatives to Bud Light, gravitating towards craft beers, specialty cocktails, and premium spirits,” she said.

Bud Light has been a particular target, thanks to the news reports of the ongoing boycott. “With the feedback that I’ve gotten and how strongly a lot of clients feel about it, it [the company] doesn’t switch gears, I don’t see the popularity picking back up,” she warned.

Tucker admitted that a lot of times these news stories quickly “blow over” and customers resume their previous patronage. But not this time.

“Anything Bud Light, they just won’t support,” Tucker insisted.

Fox added that Bud Light “posted a 23.9 percent decrease in sales on a dollar basis compared to a year ago.” In addition, “The Anheuser-Busch-owned brand’s sales have also fallen 24.5 percent in the past four weeks, according to the data.”

Another company finding major losses thanks to its support of the groomer agenda is retail giant Target. It, too, has lost billions in market share and has seen stock prices collapse.

Target ended up on the boycott list after parents became angry that the company was prominently selling “tuck-friendly” swimsuits to help tiny children become transgender.

The retailer soon lost billions in market share and stock prices, and a new poll recently found that 35 percent of respondents said the company’s fealty to the LGBT agenda made them less likely to ever shop there again.

Americans are finally sick and tired of the dangerous agenda these corporations are forcing on customers as well as the millions they are lavishing on extremist organizations that promulgate these anti-American, anti-family, and anti-child ideals. And they are finally striking back.

But you’ll notice one major difference between how conservatives are addressing these issues in comparison to how liberals confront the issues they are passionate about. Conservatives are affecting change by raising their voice with their votes at the ballot box and using their strength as consumers. Whereas liberals destroy property, attack people physically, shut down government with protests inside state capitol buildings, quash free speech, and otherwise perpetrate or threaten violence.

Still, until now, conservatives have often refused to work very hard to convince companies that their corporate attacks on America are not wanted. As Tucker told Fox News, that appears to be changing at long last as people have just become fed up. But now is not the time to slack off, America. Don’t let this all just blow over.

