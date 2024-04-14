Share
Entertainment

Another Dying Industry? Gamers Spent 60% of Their 2023 Play Time on Games Older Than a Half Decade

 By Michael Austin  April 14, 2024 at 10:35am
Share

A report from earlier this year gave an interesting glimpse at streaming audiences’ viewing habits.

According to the report, which came from Nielsen, the vast majority of viewers’ streaming time in 2023 was spent watching older shows that debuted, in most cases, years prior. Apparently, audiences prefer the classics to anything Hollywood is producing today.

Well, based on a new report — this one from market research firm Newzoo — video game audiences prefer older content to newer content as well.

“Players are spending more time on games that came out six or more years ago. The time spent on these accounts for over 60% of the time spent in games in 2023,” the report reads.

Over the past few years, this disparity has grown dramatically.

Trending:
Highly Anticipated Captain America Game Is in Trouble: Former World of Warcraft Developer

Older Games Share of Playtime Is Growing Year-by-Year

According to the report, from 2021 to 2022, games six years or older saw a dramatic uptick in the share of total gaming. However, at the time, this was attributed to the massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite” having just crossed the six-year mark.

While “Fortnite” might explain some of the increased disparity from 2021 to 2022, it does not at all explain the disparity growing again from 2022 to 2023.

In 2021, 45 percent of all playtime was spent on games six years or older. In 2022, that number grew to 57 percent, and in 2023, it hit 61 percent.

Do you play older video games?

Five older games accounted for a sizable 25 percent of all playtime in 2023.

Those games were the aforementioned “Fortnite” which debuted in 2017, 2006’s “Roblox,” 2009’s “League of Legends,” 2011’s “Minecraft” and 2013’s “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Outside of COD and Sports, New Titles Are Losing Big

As for new titles (3 years old or newer), over 60 percent of playtime was spent on either “Call of Duty” or sports franchises, including “FIFA,” “NBA2K,” “Madden” and “The Show.”

Outside of those tried and true franchises with consistent annual releases, new games only made up a measly 8 percent of total playtime.

Related:
Highly Anticipated Captain America Game Is in Trouble: Former World of Warcraft Developer

The top games among new titles — “Diablo IV,” “Hogwarts Legacy,” “Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Elden Ring” and “Starfield” — totaled 3.5 percent of all time played by 2023 gamers.

Game Developer Blames Wokeness

Many online attribute the lack of enthusiasm for new games to the industry’s increased politicization.

Mark Hern, a former developer for “World of Warcraft,” expressed as much on X.

“60% of gameplay time was [spent] on games 6 years or older in 2023. *newzoo industry report. Older TV shows dominate streaming networks as well. This is not a coincidence, as streaming has prioritized wokeness over quality, and AAA have also prioritized profit and the narrative over fun,” Kern wrote.

“This is why we fight. Nobody wants to play the new stuff if it means being preached at and scolded while they destroy our most memorable IPs and characters.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Another Dying Industry? Gamers Spent 60% of Their 2023 Play Time on Games Older Than a Half Decade
Step Aside Judge Judy: The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh Just Got His Own Reality Court Show
Rock Bottom Is Here: Hollywood Enters 'Full-Scale Depression,' Even Top Execs Are Losing Jobs
Here's How Bad Hollywood Is Struggling: Legendary 'The Godfather' Director Can't Even Get His New Film Financed
Film About 'Dangerous' White People Ends Run Only 3 Weeks in, Suffered Massive Financial Losses
See more...

Conversation