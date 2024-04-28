How different things were only a decade ago.

Two years before Olympics legend Bruce Jenner announced in 2015 that he was really a woman named “Caitlyn,” transgender ideology was still on the fringes of left-wing culture, not even remotely close to mainstream opinion.

This was so much so that the 2013 horror film “Insidious: Chapter 2” literally included, as a central aspect of its villain’s depravity, a feature the contemporary woke mob treats as a matter of celebration.

The film in question was the sequel to 2010’s “Insidious,” about a demonically possessed boy.

“Insidious: Chapter 2,” dealt with the father of that boy, Josh, played by Patrick Wilson, confronting his own past and its own demons, literally speaking.

Most significantly, Josh was assaulted as a child by the fictitious serial killer Parker Crane, a character with severe mental and spiritual issues that have only become more relevant since the film’s initial release.

As seen in a clip from the film shared to the social media platform X, Parker Crane, known as the “Bride in Black” for murdering 15 women while garbed in a wedding dress, had a disturbing and damaging relationship with his mother.

WARNING: The following clip includes imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

Insidious Chapter 2’s main villain, Parker Crane, was groomed into transgenderism by his mother at a young age. The resulting trauma drove him to become a transgender serial killer. pic.twitter.com/IADx1Lllhz — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) August 13, 2023

In the clip, young Crane was shown listening to his clearly unhinged mother, who asked him “Do you understand?” as the boy nods in response.

She then told him: “Repeat after me. My name is Marilyn.”

When the young Crane hesitated, she screamed “Say it!” which prompted the boy to tearfully comply.

Satisfied with her son’s obedience, Crane’s mother then warned him “If you don’t be a good girl, you’ll get–” cutting herself off as the film returned to fantasy horror territory.

As the film-centric website Movie Web explained in its retrospective on the film, Crane’s mother — arguably the true villain — abused her son mentally and physically, forcing him, as a child, to adopt a female identity and go by the name “Marilyn.”

Within the “Insidious” franchise, Crane’s depravity did not end with life.

Instead, his mother’s abuse fueled his rage and wickedness as a disembodied spirit (while also goaded by the spirit of his depraved mother). Much of the film revolves around Crane’s spirit possessing Josh, while the real Josh was trapped in the spirit world.

While the film indulged in the same kind of demon-inspired shenanigans that have driven many horror films since “The Exorcist” and “The Omen,” the circumstances by which the villain became an emotionless killer, and later, a remorseless spirit of vengeance, were chillingly grounded in the real world.

The film, perhaps unwittingly, perhaps melodramatically, actually foreshadowed the disturbing reality of our society today, specifically, the process by which ordinary children have been groomed into adopting transgender identities.

Children of their own accord will not suddenly think, or “realize,” that they’ve actually been the opposite “gender” the whole time.

No children think that way unless the adults in their lives first propose it to them.

And not only propose it to them but actively encourage their newfound transgender identity.

It could come in the form of their actual parents, or the influence could worm its way into their brains via social media, but the point is, children have not led the charge on this.

Adults have.

And adults introducing children to sexual, or sexualized topics, for the purpose of desensitizing them to that degeneracy and making it appear normal, has historically been known as “grooming.”

While the scene of Parker Crane’s past did not show anything explicitly sexual in his abuse, the gender confusion promoted by his mother led him to a sexual confusion that prompted him to murder 15 women and stalk the main character as a child, all while dressing as a woman.

Before Bruce Jenner came out as Caitlyn in 2015 and opened the floodgates for our modern trans-insanity, the depiction of the evil of Crane’s mother’s treatment was so universally understood, that it attracted essentially no controversy.

Back in 2013, even the liberals in Hollywood recognized that child grooming was wrong, so much so that the makers of the “Insidious” films made it a central part of the backstory of one of their most depraved villains.

Back then, everyone knew that encouraging children to dress up as the opposite sex was wrong and perverted.

It was literally the stuff of horror movies.

Only a decade has passed and liberal opinion-markers are now cheering on parents who do this to their kids.

What a difference a decade can make.

