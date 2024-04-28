Former Hollywood producer and powerhouse Harvey Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for a battery of medical exams on Saturday, days after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction, setting the stage for a retrial.

According to NBC News, Weinstein, 72, was returning to Rikers Island jail in New York City in preparation for his upcoming court appearance. After being checked out by Rikers doctors, he was moved on to the Manhattan hospital, according to NBC.

The former movie mogul had been transported from Mohawk Correctional Facility near Syracuse, New York, to a medical unit at Rikers.

Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, and Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, both confirmed Weinstein was transferred from the Rikers Island jail complex, according to The Washington Post.

Engelmayer said Weinstein’s transfer”triggered” some of his existing health problems, necessitating more vigilant medical supervision, the Post reported.

He also mentioned that moving Weinstein to Bellevue Hospital “is consistent with his prior custody.”

New York City Department of Correction spokesperson Frank Dwyer confirmed to reporters that Weinstein “remains in custody at Bellevue Hospital.”

He “needs a lot of help, physically,” Aidala said, according to NBC News. “He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck healthwise.”

According to The Associated Press, Aidala also said Weinstein had been treated poorly in jail.

Should Harvey Weinstein spend the rest of his life in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He said prison staff allegedly refused to offer Weinstein “a sip of water,” food and bathroom breaks.

“He was not treated well … He’s a 72-year-old sickly man.”

Additionally, Weinstein’s legal defense team has reportedly argued that he suffers from cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems and that he lost four of his teeth in prison in 2021.

Weinstein is expected in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday and will appear before Judge Curtis Farber at 2:15 pm.

Weinstein saw his 2020 rape conviction overturned by a New York court on Thursday, prompting the possibility of a retrial.

The New York Court of Appeals ruled that the trial judge had unfairly swayed the jury against Weinstein by allowing unrelated accusations from multiple women.

Judge Jenny Rivera described the errors as “egregious” and insisted on the necessity of a new trial.

Meanwhile, dissenting Judge Madeline Singas argued that the jury should have been allowed to consider Weinstein’s history of assaults.

Weinstein, serving a 23-year sentence in New York, still faces legal proceedings in California, where he has been convicted of rape and sentenced to 16 years.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.