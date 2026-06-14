Another One: German Woman Beheaded, Homeless African Male Arrested for Murder Earlier in 2026

Migrant populations continue to “enrich” Europe as a homeless man from North Africa beheaded a 44-year-old German woman, also believed to be homeless.

A report from February by ANSA says the man, a 30-year-old from Morocco, is suspected of committing the crime. He was hospitalized after police found him in a “disturbed state,” according to the outlet.

Per Alarabiya, the two were involved in some sort of relationship, living in an abandoned area in Scandicci near Florence, Italy.

The woman was known to local charities, and the outlet Italien News identified her as Silke Sauer.

The man had “multiple traces of blood” on his person before police “found the decapitated body of a woman” where the two were staying.

“The investigation resulted in the seizure of several items, including a machete and a knife with blood traces, found in the immediate vicinity of the body,” authorities said.

Prior to the killing, the suspect remained in Italy despite a criminal record including drug offenses.

Should all civilized countries begin closing their borders to third world nationals? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Sauer being homeless doesn’t mean that she’s devalued and fair game for the bloodlust of this crazed individual.

Sept. 5, 2015, was the day German Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked “Wir schaffen das” or “We can do this,” urging Europe to take a more compassionate stance toward accepting “refugees.”

“This” is apparently putting Europeans in danger and getting decapitated.

Europeans do not want to see their continent become a dumping ground for the world’s most vile people just because public officials want to make a point about compassion and high-mindedness.

Deutsche Welle reported in January 2025 that 68 percent of Germans want to take in fewer refugees.

Parties like Alternative for Deutschland have gained significant popularity on this point.

It is time to send these people back to where they came from.

Be it Germany, tragedies in Italy involving Germans, or incidents like Monday when 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie was almost decapitated in Belfast, Northern Ireland, by a Sudanese migrant, the evidence continues to mount.

You cannot bring people to Europe from the third world and expect them to adopt European customs and behaviors.

They will not become European. They will impose their customs — really just savagery — on the continent. Will Merkel or any other official who emphatically supported these policies ever have to answer for their decisions?

It’s unlikely, and that’s precisely what motivated this experiment — the masses of regular people pay the cost when it goes awry, not them.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.