In any reasonable country, Jeffrey George Ewert would have been in jail for the rest of his life. But this is Canada we’re talking about, and they’re anything but reasonable.

Now, the elderly killer and woman-abuser is attending one of the country’s most woke universities and — you’ll never believe this — the same kind of wokeistas who want to abolish prisons don’t want to be in the same place as a high-risk offender.

Ewert, now in his 60s, sexually assaulted and strangled a woman to death back in 1984 in British Columbia. Six weeks after that murder, he beat and choked a 15-year-old, paralyzing her for life.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation noted that he was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder for the attacks. He was granted day parole in 2025 even though his risk of reoffending was judged to be moderate to high.

He’s currently in a halfway house — and since August has been attending law school and pursuing a master’s in social work at McGill University in Montreal, one of the most prestigious, and liberal, institutions in Canada.

In October, after some students felt betrayed that the school did not disclose his violent history and said they felt unsafe in his presence, the university took “measured, decisive action” and banned Ewert from campus.

Now, woke students are petitioning the school to return him to campus. Why? Because they claim the school is perpetuating racism by banning the indigenous Ewert despite the fact he’s a convicted murderer, sexual abuser, and woman-beater.

“We are asking that Jeff be given the chance to do what the rest of us are doing, which is to attend class and learn,” the petition read.

“A ban from the premises, with no conversation beforehand and no finding of misconduct, takes that chance away.”

And, according to the Montreal Gazette, the McGill Law Students’ Association emailed the university complaining that the decision undermines Ewert’s rehabilitation.

“We are shocked by the reactive manner in which McGill University has responded to this issue,” the email read.

“As law students, we are taught to recognize the injustices perpetuated by the criminal justice system and to understand the importance of rehabilitation and offenders’ rights,” the email continued. “It is therefore especially disappointing when our university, presented with an opportunity to guide us through critical learning, fails.”

And, quelle surprise, the people who want Ewert back on campus are using the same hoary playbook to get him back, arguing that his time behind bars was “inextricable from the colonial institutions in which he was born.”

“Jeff’s situation is where our collective commitments to reconciliation and rehabilitation are tested,” the petition read, noting the parole board decision in June which said Ewert was “raised in an environment marked by abuse, neglect, and racism.”

“That should be taken into consideration in understanding why we got the act of murder… that he committed,” Raymond Johnson-Brown, one of the students petitioning for Ewert’s return to campus, said.

Johnson-Brown said that while women might feel uncomfortable sitting near a sexual abuser and murderer, “discomfort is not the same as a lack of safety.”

Right, even though the Montreal Gazette reported that “the Parole Board of Canada acknowledged Ewert has breached his release conditions multiple times since he was first granted day parole in early 2025, including those that pertain to his contacts with women.”

Discomfort and legitimate reason to fear for your safety are not the same as a lack of safety, apparently.

“I personally don’t see somebody who has committed a crime, served [decades in prison] and is now out on day parole as impacting me or my well-being,” Johnson-Brown said.

Well, of course not: Johnson-Brown, who’s also pursuing a master’s in social work, isn’t a woman.

I’m stunned this guy hasn’t gotten pilloried by the women’s studies harridan crew, but they’re apparently on his side this time. Turns out that the “collective commitment” to let a convicted murderer roam a college campus goes a long way.

Should convicted murderer Jeffrey Ewert be allowed back on campus? Yes, everyone deserves a second chance No, safety comes first Maybe, with strict conditions Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, everyone deserves a second chance 0% (0 votes) No, safety comes first 100% (13 votes) Maybe, with strict conditions 0% (0 votes)

Annica Dickens, a woman who co-authored the petition, echoed the line that “public discomfort should not, on its own, be treated as proof that someone poses a threat.”

“His past is serious, and I don’t want to minimize the harm experienced by his victims or their families,” Dickens said. “But we also have to consider who he is today, his behavior since then, and the safeguards that are in place.”

As for McGill, you won’t be surprised that the university is reviewing the matter and says that “a past conviction does not on its own bar anyone from studying here.”

Provost Angela Campbell said that there would be “a fair process that balances the rights and interests of everyone involved.”

Naturally, this being Canada, that won’t happen. If there were a fair process that protected the rights of everyone involved, this guy would be behind bars for the rest of his life without a chance of seeing daylight, not studying at one of Canada’s most prestigious colleges.

These fools have been eaten through with animus to such an extent that nothing’s left — not even the self-preservation instinct. Students like these have morphed into skinsuits for wokeism, neo-Marxism, and other sick ideologies.

They’re mere vessels, intellectually and emotionally possessed by a great evil. One prays it isn’t visited back upon them.

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