Another One: Semi-Truck Driver Accused of Killing 3 on Freeway Is Indian Illegal Biden Set Free at Border - Report

 By Samantha Chang  October 23, 2025 at 5:06am
In yet another reminder that Democrats’ open-borders policy is a metastatic cancer that kills indiscriminately, an illegal alien was caught on video mowing down three people with his semi-truck while intoxicated.

On Tuesday, Jashanpreet Singh, 21, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs, after plowing his big rig into traffic in San Bernardino County, California, Fox News reported.

The fiery crash, which was captured on dashcam video, killed three people and injured several others.

Singh — an Indian national — illegally crossed the border into California in 2022 but was released under the Biden administration.

This put into motion the tragic series of events that ultimately enabled the illegal alien to kill and injure numerous Americans.

“Police say Singh never hit the brakes before slamming into the traffic jam, citing toxicology tests that confirmed impairment,” per Fox News.

If found guilty, should Singh be deported or imprisoned in the U.S.?

The incident is the latest involving illegal alien truck drivers who are endangering public safety.

In August, Harjinder Singh — another Indian national who illegally crossed the border in 2018 — obtained a commercial driver’s license in California, despite failing English-language proficiency tests and road-sign exams.

While driving his semi-truck cross-country, he caused a crash in Florida that killed three people.

Related:
Illegal Alien Truck Driver Charged with Causing Deadly Multi-Car Crash

On Oct. 15, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a statement spotlighting an alarming epidemic among truck drivers: the inability to speak or read English, which is essential for public safety.

“California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s roads,” Duffy said.

Last week, Vivak Sharma — an immigrant from India seeking “asylum” in the United States — whined that a renewal application for his commercial driver’s license was rejected, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s directive.

What’s astonishing is that Sharma still cannot speak English, despite having lived in the U.S. for the past 10 years.

As a reminder, Trump signed an executive order in April, mandating the enforcement of an existing — but heretofore unenforced — federal law requiring truck drivers to be proficient in English.

The order reversed a 2016 memorandum by the Obama administration, which abolished the language-proficiency requirement.

It’s illogical and absurd that an existing law requiring truckers to be able to read traffic signs in basic English has been ignored, despite the horrific ramifications this has.

Anyone could be the next victim of a horrific, preventable crash involving an 80,000-pound truck. It doesn’t matter whether you live.

Contrary to what race-hustling Democrats claim, requiring English-language proficiency is not “racist.” It is a fundamental public-safety issue that saves lives.

