Petition Supporting Illegal Charged with U-Turn Deaths of 3 Hits Sickening Milestone

A petition supporting an illegal immigrant charged with killing three people in Florida has crossed a shocking milestone.

More than three million people have signed a Change.org petition in support of Harjinder Singh.

Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018.

On Aug. 12, he allegedly made a fatal U-turn on an “Official Use Only” area of the Florida Turnpike.

A Chrysler minivan struck his semi-truck, with no way to stop or turn.

This individual is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the State of California — and now, three innocent people are dead. He has been arrested for vehicular homicide and an ICE detainer has been issued. https://t.co/6NkliBDdSl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2025

The crash killed three Floridians: 30-year-old Herby Dufresne, 54-year-old Rodrigue Dor, and 37-year-old Faniloa Joseph, WBPF reported.

Singh has been arrested and faces three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of manslaughter, and immigration violations.

ICE has confirmed he will be deported after his state charges are complete. Officials in Florida have vowed to throw the book at him.

There will be accountability for this illegal alien’s reckless disregard for human life. He will not escape justice in Florida. Not on my watch. https://t.co/FXqPfEb1DL — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 17, 2025

I joined Fox & Friend First to discuss the illegal alien truck driver who killed three people in St. Lucie County. pic.twitter.com/7hDmLdKwF7 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 18, 2025

But rather than focus on the innocent lives lost, millions are demanding leniency for Singh.

The petition reads in part, “Impose a proportionate and reasonable sentence that reflects the reality this was a tragic accident, not an intentional act of harm. The punishment should be firm but fair — ensuring justice without being excessively harsh.”

It calls for early parole eligibility, “alternative sentencing measures,” and even clemency.

The petition also claims leniency would lead to “restorative justice.”

One commenter tried to pin the deaths of the victims on them when they wrote, “The van drivers are probably drunk, what took them so long to stop.”

Another simply demanded of Singh, “Free the man!”

Many claimed that Singh’s arrest was “racist” and that he made one small “mistake.”

Calling the crash a mistake ignores the reality that Singh could not even read the signs he passed.

This was not a mistake. It was criminal negligence by someone who had already chosen to break the law by entering the country illegally from India.

He never bothered to learn the language of this country, and California rewarded him for it by licensing him to drive a big rig.

🚨 New bodycam shows illegal immigrant truck driver Harjinder Singh struggling with English during a July 3 New Mexico stop — weeks before a Florida crash left 3 dead. New Mexico Police are now pushing back on new English test rules. pic.twitter.com/almbPICI1w — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2025

Three million people and counting are defending all of this.

Were these same people concerned when illegal immigrants murdered Mollie Tibbetts and Laken Riley? No, and they do not care now.

For the American left, protecting illegal aliens comes before protecting American lives.

In their minds, nothing is more evil than national sovereignty.

If an American killed three people on a highway in Beijing, the left would not demand “restorative justice.” They would accuse the driver of attempted colonization of China.

Singh’s petition proves that for the left, opposing the values championed by the Republican Party matters more than protecting American life.

