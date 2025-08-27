Share
Commentary
Harjinder Singh, right, is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement in Stockton, California, on Thursday.
Commentary
Harjinder Singh, right, is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement in Stockton, California, on Thursday. (Benjamin Fanjoy / AP)

Petition Supporting Illegal Charged with U-Turn Deaths of 3 Hits Sickening Milestone

 By Johnathan Jones  August 27, 2025 at 7:54am
Share

A petition supporting an illegal immigrant charged with killing three people in Florida has crossed a shocking milestone.

More than three million people have signed a Change.org petition in support of Harjinder Singh.

Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018.

On Aug. 12, he allegedly made a fatal U-turn on an “Official Use Only” area of the Florida Turnpike.

A Chrysler minivan struck his semi-truck, with no way to stop or turn.

The crash killed three Floridians: 30-year-old Herby Dufresne, 54-year-old Rodrigue Dor, and 37-year-old Faniloa Joseph, WBPF reported.

Singh has been arrested and faces three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of manslaughter, and immigration violations.

ICE has confirmed he will be deported after his state charges are complete. Officials in Florida have vowed to throw the book at him.

But rather than focus on the innocent lives lost, millions are demanding leniency for Singh.

The petition reads in part, “Impose a proportionate and reasonable sentence that reflects the reality this was a tragic accident, not an intentional act of harm. The punishment should be firm but fair — ensuring justice without being excessively harsh.”

It calls for early parole eligibility, “alternative sentencing measures,” and even clemency.

The petition also claims leniency would lead to “restorative justice.”

Related:
Trump Backs Democrats Into a Corner by Announcing 'Comprehensive Crime Bill'

One commenter tried to pin the deaths of the victims on them when they wrote, “The van drivers are probably drunk, what took them so long to stop.”

Another simply demanded of Singh, “Free the man!”

Many claimed that Singh’s arrest was “racist” and that he made one small “mistake.”

Should Singh be given the harshest sentence possible in order to help prevent this from ever happening again?

Calling the crash a mistake ignores the reality that Singh could not even read the signs he passed.

This was not a mistake. It was criminal negligence by someone who had already chosen to break the law by entering the country illegally from India.

He never bothered to learn the language of this country, and California rewarded him for it by licensing him to drive a big rig.

Three million people and counting are defending all of this.

Were these same people concerned when illegal immigrants murdered Mollie Tibbetts and Laken Riley? No, and they do not care now.

For the American left, protecting illegal aliens comes before protecting American lives.

In their minds, nothing is more evil than national sovereignty.

If an American killed three people on a highway in Beijing, the left would not demand “restorative justice.” They would accuse the driver of attempted colonization of China.

Singh’s petition proves that for the left, opposing the values championed by the Republican Party matters more than protecting American life.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Petition Supporting Illegal Charged with U-Turn Deaths of 3 Hits Sickening Milestone
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Brand Themselves as Teachers in Engagement Announcement
Dem Lawmaker Humiliated After Confusing 'Diary of Anne Frank' with Comic Book That Minimizes Holocaust
Rapper Who Embraced Satan Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Charging Cops During Nude Breakdown
Watch: MLB Star Hits His Own Coach with Bat During On-Field Meltdown
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation