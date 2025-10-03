Why This Anti-Abortion Doctor and Father of 13 Is Running for Office

One of the anti-abortion Christian activists pardoned by President Donald Trump went viral on social media after announcing that he would run for the Mississippi state Senate.

Dr. Coleman Boyd, an emergency room physician, missionary, farmer, and father of 13 children, was thrust into the national spotlight after he and several others were convicted under former President Joe Biden for a peaceful protest at an abortion clinic in Tennessee.

Boyd was facing several months of home detention and years of probation, while others faced prison time, until Trump pardoned them mere days into his second term.

The more recent virality gained by Boyd was due to his unapologetically Christian campaign platform, which involved firm stances against abortion and a number of other moral issues facing Mississippi and the rest of the country.

In an interview with The Western Journal, Boyd described the reason for his campaign and the broader need for Christian men to take responsibility for the future.

“I believe that godly men with a heart for righteousness should be leading our nation. I have a hard time expecting this of others without being willing to step up to do it myself,” Boyd said. “When the seat recently opened up, I was compelled by the Lord to step up and run.”

Boyd contended that “God’s righteousness and truth” should be the driving force that steers the governments of our nation.

“It is only when the government carries out the mission of justice and truth, and the church carries out the mission of mercy and truth through the gospel of Jesus Christ, that a society, whether it be national or on the local level, can truly prosper,” the candidate added.

Some politicians and pundits, including those who claim the name of Christ, may be tempted to water down their message for broader appeal. Boyd warned that such compromises allow governments to lose sight of the actual reasons for which they were established.

“God created men and ordained nations. He commands kings to serve Him with fear and kiss the Son. Righteousness exalts a nation,” he said. “Any compromise with sin brings reproach on our nation. Christians are called to be holy as God is holy. God does not compromise with truth and righteousness. As His ambassadors, neither should we.”

In the political realm, courage begets courage, meaning that a refusal to discuss critical issues in a plain manner allows cowardice to fester.

“When men speak the truth without fear and compromise, it gives courage for others to speak the truth,” he continued. “In addition, it begins to normalize God’s ways and truth in the minds of the public. This is the first step to having a righteous society.”

Boyd cast doubt on the mindset that moral compromise is necessary to succeed in politics, especially in view of God and His providence. “I’m naive enough to believe that God is still looking for men who will trust Him, so that He can honor their stance and bring about justice, righteousness, and mercy,” he said.

With respect to the issues he chose for his campaign platform, Boyd largely focused on matters of public justice, which is the primary role of civil government as defined by the Bible. The complete abolition of abortion is central to that role.

“Every human is made in the image of God and should be protected by law from fertilization to natural death,” Boyd said. “Currently, preborn children are not treated with equality with those who are born. The lives of the preborn can be taken without due process, which violates God’s Law and the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment[s] of the United States Constitution.”

Boyd supports the death penalty for all murder, rape, and kidnapping. “God, who ordained government, is clear that the penalty for these crimes is death,” he remarked. “Instead, we cage men like animals and expect them to be rehabilitated. This is foolish.”

If he is elected to the Mississippi state Senate, the candidate also plans to outlaw “homosexual marriage and civil unions,” ban pornography, define minors at drag queen shows as child abuse, and make transgender mutilation illegal.

Beyond those issues, Boyd supports tax and government reform, especially by redirecting “Mississippi tax dollars only to God-authorized functions,” such as defense, roads, and justice, as well as ending property taxes and refusing to collect taxes for the federal government to fund domains outside its purview.

“It is wrong to take taxes from citizens and allocate them for things outside of authorized government function,” Boyd said. “If we want to end the wrongful taking of taxes, we need to stop receiving moneys stolen through wrongful taxation and reallocated for wrongful uses.”

Such principles also extend to healthcare. “Ownership, regulation, and management should be completely privatized by principles of capitalism,” Boyd continued. “Government should only be involved in the swift and harsh punishment of fraud and harm caused by fraud.”

Boyd and his view of civil government are impacted by the sovereignty of God over all of creation, including the political realm, a reality clearly articulated throughout the Bible.

“He is our Creator and the King of all the earth. He rules over the affairs of men, whether they acknowledge it or not,” Boyd said. “He ordained government and its roles and duties. This is foundational.”

Boyd spoke from the experiences of ministering at abortion mills, state legislatures, homeless shelters, and other venues when he said that he can “see the detriment to our society when government fails to fulfill its role by punishing evil while overstepping its boundaries and acting as tyrants in areas where God has not given it authority to function.”

His medical background meanwhile offers him the perspective of the dangers wrought by an overbearing state.

“My work as a physician has allowed me to see how medical care has been affected by government involvement in medicine. The government has no authority from God to be involved with medical care,” he continued. “Experience shows that the medical system is misaligned from the best care of patients to what is best financially for those involved in medicine and for the government. This limits the genuine good product of a capitalistic system where good medical care produces a thriving system that is both affordable and accountable to the customer.”

For those godly Christian men considering a run for public office, Boyd suggested that such men should be “running in every race,” a process that “starts with the church being faithful disciples of Christ and seeking Him as to what godliness in the political sphere looks like.”

“I would advise all Christian men to seek the Lord for direction in their lives and simply obey Him, especially as to their duty to serve in the civil realm,” Boyd said. “Every able man should take up his post in the civil realm to lead our nation in justice and peace.”

“You don’t have to have tons of experience and money. You just have to have a willingness to obey the Lord and serve our nation,” the candidate added. “King David was a simple shepherd boy who God made a King. He can surely do the same with simple godly men who are willing to trust Him.”

